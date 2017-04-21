Judicial Watch: Soros Using U.S. Funds to Help Overthrow Macedonian Government

As part of its investigation into just how American taxpayer monies are being used by George Soros’ groups to infiltrate Macedonia’s conservative government, Judicial Watch on Wednesday filed suit against the U.S. Department of State (DOS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan government watchdog group, said in its suit that USAID, working with radical elements inside the DOS (left over from the Obama administration), have disbursed $5 million to Soros-backed groups in Macedonia through Soros' Open Society Foundation-Macedonia, with another $9.5 million due to be disbursed over the next several years. The USAID, according to its own website, has served as a pipeline of American monies “on topics such as freedom of association, youth policies, citizen initiatives, persuasive argumentation and [the] use of new media." This differs significantly from what one Macedonian official says, according to Judicial Watch: The pipeline funds the “Soros infantry,” consisting of dozens of front groups that radicalize and organize young people, create media outlets dispersing propaganda and organize violent street protests “designed to undermine the institutions and policies implemented by the government."

Soros’ activities have not gone unnoticed in Washington. On January 17, 2017, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) sent a letter to Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Baily — an Obama holdover who remains at State — asking him to explain the State Department’s relationship with Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Lee said, in part, “I have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the US Mission to Macedonia actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring groups of one political persuasion over another.”

When members of Lee’s staff met with Macedonian lawmakers, they presented Lee’s people with a 40-page dossier put together by that country’s citizens, entitled “Stop Operation Soros.” That report provided the details of where U.S. monies were being used by Soros’ “infantry” to support far-left causes, including instigating violent riots in the streets. It also connected the flow of U.S. dollars to the translation of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals for that “infantry” to use in infiltrating and turning over the Macedonian government.

On February 24, Representatives Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.), among others, called on the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct an investigation and audit of the DOS/USAID’s activities in Macedonia, looking to see if there is any interference in domestic affairs there, which would be a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

When its request for records from DOS/USAID was ignored by Baily, Judicial Watch filed suit.

This all fits a pattern familiar to observers of Soros-backed operations in the United States. The Daily Caller exposed one such operation: The group behind the Berkeley campus protests over a scheduled speech by Milo Yiannopoulos was Refuse Fascism, which was backed by The Alliance for Global Justice, which in turn was funded by The Tides Foundation, one of George Soros’ many financial pipelines used to fund revolutionary activities in the United States and elsewhere. It is highly likely that there is similar Soros involvement in the present Ann Coulter controversy taking place on that campus today.

What is less familiar is the influence Saul Alinsky had on Hillary Clinton, who was a conservative at Wellesley College in the mid-1960s. She was introduced to Alinsky, became one of his disciples, and even did her 92-page senior thesis on his radical theories. Clinton interviewed him as part of her project and concluded her thesis, "Alinsky is regarded by many as the proponent of a dangerous socio/political philosophy. As such, he has been feared — just as Eugene Debs [the five-time Socialist Party candidate for U.S. president was] feared, because [he] embraced the most radical of political faiths — democracy."

This is the “democracy” the Founders most feared, because not only is a pure democracy “as short in its life as it is violent in its death” according to James Madison in The Federalist, No. 10, but also “the vilest form of government there is,” according to Thomas Paine, author of Common Sense.

Appropriately, while Clinton dedicated her thesis to Alinsky, Alinsky dedicated his revolutionary guidebook to the greatest radical of all: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”

Photo of George Soros: AP Images

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .