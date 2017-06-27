Communist Chinese Regime Takes Over and Abuses Interpol

The mass-murdering Communist dictatorship enslaving mainland China has taken control of the self-styled global law-enforcement agency Interpol, and is using it to extend its totalitarian reach around the world. In this video, The New American foreign correspondent Alex Newman explains how a senior Communist Chinese agent is now at the helm of Interpol. And Beijing wasted no time in trying to use Interpol's international arrest system to capture a Chinese whistleblower in the United States who is exposing corruption among the communist elites. Alex explains that Interpol, which has been abused and captured by autocrats before, must be completely reconsidered.
