UN Creates New “Terror” Agency, Russian Agent in Charge

The United Nations General Assembly, dominated by unfree regimes and even mass-murdering dictators, voted this month to create a new UN “terrorism” agency to supposedly wage the emerging global terror war. The new UN outfit, known as the “United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office,” will be led by a Russian terror czar and charged with leading the UN's terror efforts and coordinating national governments' implementation of global terrorism policies coming down from the international body. Meanwhile, the UN and many of its member regimes continue to come under fire for their well-documented links to and support for terror, tyranny, and extremism.

Within days of the controversial creation of the new UN agency, Socialist UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed a minion of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to lead the outfit — despite the Kremlin, along with other governments, being at the center of fomenting global terrorism for generations. Critics slammed and ridiculed the decision to install one of Putin's agents at the head of the agency, but in UN circles, the move was well received. Some analysts explained it as an effort to further empower the Kremlin within the UN, while further sidelining America — something that may be good news for the growing number of American activists and lawmakers hoping to get the U.S. to withdraw from the “dictators club” that is the UN.

The new UN terror office, approved by a consensus resolution by the UN's 193 member governments on June 15, will centralize various existing UN offices and schemes under a new bureaucracy run by a newly created “under secretary-general” post. That means both the UN “Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force Office” (CTITF) and the UN “Counter-Terrorism Centre” (UNCCT) will be moved from the UN Department of Political Affairs (currently run by a shady Obama operative) to the new Putin-controlled bureau at UN headquarters in New York City. In all, the UN reportedly operates 38 different terror-related entities, so the new bureaucracy will bring them all together under one roof — with the exception of the “Counter-Terrorism Committee” of the UN Security Council.

Despite the increasingly ludicrous conspiracy theories being pushed by the “fake news” establishment media about Trump and the Kremlin, the UN decided to put Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, a longtime Russian agent and “former” communist, in charge of the new terror office. The U.S. media has barely touched the story. UN spokesman Farhan Haq, though, said Voronkov, who is shown above with Putin, would “provide strategic leadership to UN counterterrorism efforts, participate in the decision-making process of the United Nations and ensure that the cross-cutting origins and impact of terrorism are reflected in the work.” Analysts said there were likely behind-the-scenes operations aimed at installing a Russian in the newly created post, which will be titled “under-secretary-general for counter-terrorism.”

Voronkov, who was serving as the Kremlin's permanent representative to International Organizations in Vienna prior to being selected for his new post, has more than three decades of “experience” in Moscow's “foreign service.” That means, among other concerns, that the “diplomat” was a functionary of the mass-murdering communist dictatorship enslaving the Soviet Union before its ostensible collapse — an event that prominent analysts and KGB defectors such as Anatoliy Golitsyn have said was a giant fraud to dupe the West. Huge numbers of Soviet and Russian “diplomats” have also been engaged in espionage and intelligence work, hiding behind diplomatic immunity.

A number of governments and dictatorships with well known links to international terrorism praised the selection. While most Western powers were quiet about the news, despite tacitly supporting the choice, a supposed unnamed “senior” diplomat from some unnamed “Western” government was quoted by Reuters all but praising the controversial decision. “Countering terrorism is one of the things that most countries can work with Russia on,” the alleged “senior Western diplomat” allegedly told the globalist news agency, supposedly “speaking on condition of anonymity.”

In reality, however, it has long been well known that Moscow and its satellites have been at the heart of international terrorism for many decades — including ostensibly “Islamic” terrorism that has fanned outward across the world from the Middle East. Indeed, for generations, the Kremlin has been among the most prominent governments known for literally supporting, arming, training, and radicalizing Muslims for sinister purposes, according to high-ranking officials involved in the operations.

“In 1972, the Kremlin decided to turn the whole Islamic world against Israel and the U.S.,” explained General Ion Mihai Pacepa, chief of the Communist Romanian regime’s intelligence services and arguably one of the most important defectors to the West. “As KGB Chairman Yuri Andropov told me, a billion adversaries could inflict far greater damage on America than could a few millions.” The details provided by Pacepa and other defectors make clear that the “Evil Empire” was crucial in the emergence of today’s Islamic terror threat. He noted that, by the time of his defection, Romanian intelligence — basically a surrogate for Moscow — had dispatched around 500 trained undercover agents to radicalize Muslims into becoming terrorists. The Soviet Union as a whole had deployed some 4,000, Pacepa said.

But Kremlin support for “Islamic” terrorists hardly ended with the supposed collapse of the Soviet Union. In fact, according to assassinated Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, described as a “mastermind of 9/11” by U.S. officials, was actually trained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) in the late 1990s at an FSB base in Dagestan. The “Islamic” terrorist was then deployed to Afghanistan, where he became the al-Qaeda second-in-command under Osama bin Laden, who himself was armed and trained by the U.S. government and some of its allies before apparently turning against them and launching a new jihad.

The anonymous Western diplomat quoted by Reuters, though, gave no indication of understanding the reality behind terrorism — that it is, overwhelmingly, sponsored by states that are members of the UN, for the purpose of advancing political objectives such as Big Government and globalism. “We have very different views on what counts as a terrorist and what counts as an appropriate response to terrorism from Russia, but at least it's a discussion we can have more easily than we can have on political affairs or peacekeeping,” the supposed diplomat reportedly claimed, likely an allusion to the ongoing civil war raging in Syria.

Of course, the UN's bid to take the lead on the global “terror” war has been a long time coming. In 2014, under the leadership of the Obama administration, the UN Security Council adopted a global travel regime ostensibly aimed at facilitating the terror war. Among other elements, the UN regime purports to force national governments and dictators to adopt laws prohibiting travel abroad by anyone “suspected” of links to “terror,” which the UN still has not defined. The scheme also boosted the UN's role in fighting “terror” and “extremism,” while empowering self-styled global law-enforcement schemes such as Interpol.

The next year, the UN and Obama unveiled a plan to wage a global war not just on terror, but also on “ideologies” that they do not agree with, under the guise of stopping ISIS, which the Obama administration and its allies played a key role in strengthening. According to a UN press release, the UN plan involves planetary efforts to stamp out all “anti-Muslim bigotry,” anti-immigrant sentiments, and much more. It was not immediately clear how a UN war on “anti-Muslim bigotry” would stop ISIS. However, based on the outlines of the extremism scheme, there will be no serious efforts to address the growing extremism of the UN and its largely autocratic member regimes. Indeed, even Obama, a leading cheerleader of the agenda, began his politcal career in the home of a brutal terrorist supported by the Communist Castro regime in Cuba.

As the UN was heralding the birth of its new terror agency, Israeli authorities were slamming the UN for colluding with terrorists and their supporters. Israel Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, for example, told Fox News that terror partners are involved in UN festivities this week at an event commemorating 50 years of what the UN organizers referred to as the Jewish “occupation” of Jerusalem. “The UN is colluding with supporters of terror seeking to harm Israel,” Danon said, pointing to terror-linked groups and individuals participating in the UN summit. “It’s beyond comprehension that UN funds are supporting organizations which aid terrorists and incite against Israel.” Ironically, the UN's own agents have been repeatedly caught supporting terror and jihad, too — even training children in UN schools to become terrorists.

American critics blasted the UN terror developments from a different angle. “Putin’s choice looks to be one of the UN’s most damaging setbacks in years,” wrote Professor Hugh Dugan from Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations. “Moscow’s new senior insider can now approach the gates of Oz, UN Headquarters in New York. He will settle in like a low-grade headache and eventually show Secretary-General Guterres that the UN isn’t big enough for the both.... It reminds of the Obama’s uranium gift to Moscow - twenty percent of the U.S. stockpile.” Basically, this was a scheme to give a senior Russian a senior position in the UN, he suggested.

The idea of putting the UN and the Kremlin in charge of terror smacks of making the town serial killer into the sheriff — it is beyond absurd. However, there may be a silver lining. With the establishment media foaming at the mouth while pushing evidence-free conspiracy theories involving Trump and the Russians, this may be yet another opportunity for patriotic Americans to advance the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193). The legislation, currently sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, would see the U.S. government withdraw from the UN and all of its dangerous, totalitarian tentacles. It would also evict the UN's headquarters — infested with spies, tyrants, mass murderers, and communists — from U.S. soil. Concerned Americans should contact their elected representatives.

Photo of Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov receiving the Order of Friendship from Vladimir Putin: www.kremlin.ru

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

