Russia to Host Major Internat'l Communist Youth Festival — on Putin’s Instructions

From Trevor Loudon's New Zeal:

Yes, we all know that communism is dead in Russia… They’ve told us so often enough, right?

So, why are 20,000 young communists from all over the world converge on Sochi, Russia, this October to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution, where they will be honoring Cuba’s dead communist dictator Fidel Castro?

“The main agenda of the discussion program is to encompass the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations.”

The hosting organization is the old Soviet front World Federation of Democratic Youth, which has been hosting such festivals every three or four years since 1949.

And guess who personally intervened to ensure that the grand event will be held on Russian soil?

Vladimir Putin….that’s who. And he is very enthusiastic.

