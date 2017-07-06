In Poland, Trump Cites Faith as Key to Ending “Wicked” Communism

During his stop in Poland this week ahead of the G-20 summit, President Donald Trump slammed communism as a “cruel” and “wicked” system that sought to crush the Polish people's freedom, faith, history, identity, and even humanity. But despite the murderous tyranny that enslaved the nation for so long, Trump said the communist butchers were unable to crush their faith in God — and that crying out to Him was ultimately the key to restoring freedom in Poland.

Trump's eloquent words revealed an understanding on the evils of communism that is lacking among wide swaths of today's Western political class. However, the U.S. president also claimed communist savagery was no longer a threat to Poland or to Europe. "This continent no longer confronts the specter of communism," Trump said. In reality, the criminal conspirators behind “communism” remain a serious threat to Europe and the world. They rule the most populous nation in the world today. And communist criminals are still alive and well in Poland itself, too.

Still, Trump's July 6 speech in defense of faith, freedom, family, and Western civilization was moving. “I am here today not just to visit an old ally, but to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom and who wish to summon the courage and the will to defend our civilization,” Trump said, showering the Poles with praise. “The story of Poland is the story of a people who have never lost hope, who have never been broken, and who have never, ever forgotten who they are.”

Though its borders were erased for more than a century, as a nation, Poland is more than one thousand years old, Trump said. And throughout its history — from helping to save Christian Europe from an Islamic invasion at the 1683 Battle of Vienna to beating back the murderous Soviet army in the 1920 “Miracle of Vistula” — the Polish people have a long and proud tradition of resisting oppression. But in 1939, despite a long and valiant fight, the proud Poles faced an impossible challenge.

That year, Adolf Hitler's mass-murdering National Socialist (Nazi) regime invaded Poland from the West. And from the East, Joseph Stalin's mass-murdering International Socialist dictatorship, which at that time was friendly with Hitler under the Nazi-Soviet Pact (also known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact), invaded as well. “That’s trouble,” Trump said. “That’s tough.”

“Under a double occupation the Polish people endured evils beyond description: the Katyn Forest massacre, the occupations, the Holocaust, the Warsaw Ghetto and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the destruction of this beautiful capital city, and the deaths of nearly one in five Polish people,” Trump continued, adding that the Nazis murdered millions of Polish Jews, along with countless others, during the “brutal” occupation.

But in 1944, as the Nazi and Soviet armies were preparing for battle in Warsaw, where Trump spoke, “the citizens of Poland rose up to defend their homeland,” he said, describing conditions at that time as “hell on earth.” “We salute your noble sacrifice and we pledge to always remember your fight for Poland and for freedom,” Trump declared.

With the Nazis defeated, Poland was instead enslaved by communists led by Stalin's brutal regime — one of the most murderous and barbaric in human history. “Through four decades of communist rule, Poland and the other captive nations of Europe endured a brutal campaign to demolish freedom, your faith, your laws, your history, your identity — indeed the very essence of your culture and your humanity,” Trump observed, slamming communism but without noting the key role of Western establishment globalists in betraying Poland into slavery.

Yet, despite unspeakable brutality, through it all, the Poles “never lost that spirit,” Trump said as the crowd applauded enthusiastically between chants of Trump's name. “Your oppressors tried to break you, but Poland could not be broken,” he added. Through it all, the Polish people's unshakable faith in God is what got them through, the president observed.

On June 2, 1979, a million Poles gathered at Victory Square for their first mass with Pope John Paul II, himself from Poland. “That day, every communist in Warsaw must have known that their oppressive system would soon come crashing down,” Trump said. “They must have known it at the exact moment during Pope John Paul II’s sermon when a million Polish men, women, and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer.”

“A million Polish people did not ask for wealth,” Trump continued. “They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We Want God.’”

And that, Trump suggested, was the key.

“In those words, the Polish people recalled the promise of a better future,” Trump said. “They found new courage to face down their oppressors, and they found the words to declare that Poland would be Poland once again.”

Praising the “incredible crowd” and the “faithful nation,” the American president, who received a hero's welcome in Poland, said he could still hear the voices of those brave Poles echoing through history. “Their message is as true today as ever,” he said. “The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe still cry out ‘We Want God.’”

Reasserting their identity as a “nation devoted to God,” Trump said that the Poles, through their powerful declaration, came to understand what to do and how to live. “You stood in solidarity against oppression, against a lawless secret police, against a cruel and wicked system that impoverished your cities and your souls,” he said. “And you won. Poland prevailed. Poland will always prevail.”

Indeed, today, even as the post-Christian West is mired in confusion and decadence, Poland remains firmly committed to God. Late last year, the nation even formally recognized Jesus Christ as the King of Poland, as well as its Lord and Savior, in the presence of Polish President Andrzej Duda and other top officials from both church and state.

Unfortunately, despite Trump's understanding of the evils of communism and the centrality of faith in God in resisting those evils, the American president claimed the danger to Europe from communism was over. But according to Soviet KGB defector Anatoliy Golitsyn, who worked in communist disinformation and deception operations, the danger is far from over.

After defecting to the West, Golitsyn warned of a long-range strategy being pursued by the international communist conspiracy involving supposed “liberalization” in Eastern Europe and ostensible collapse of the Soviet Union. Arguably the most important defector ever, virtually all of his predictions have come to pass, according to experts who have analyzed the issue.

In his 1984 book New Lies for Old, Golitsyn argued that the partial communist “suppression” of Poland's supposedly “anti-communist” Solidarity movement in the early 1980s was in fact part of the deception — an effort to dupe the West into believing that the alliance represented genuine opposition. The movement's leader, Lech Walesa, who attended Trump's speech, was even identified in recently uncovered official documents as a KGB agent who worked for the Kremlin.

Eventually, according to Golitsyn, “it may be expected that a coalition government will be formed, comprising representatives of the communists, of a revived Solidarity movement, and of the church,” he wrote. “A few so-called liberals might also be included.” On the creation of a coalition government with those components, Golitsyn's prediction proved exactly correct.

Later developments also seem to have vindicated much of Golitsyn's warnings. In 1989, for example, Solidarity leader Walesa offered alarming comments in an interview with Soviet publication New Times. “Let power remain in the hands of the Communists,” he was quoted as saying, “but let it be different. Let it serve the people better, respect the law and be accountable to society. We are prepared to cooperate constructively with such authorities.”

More recently, former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev, speaking in London in 2001, approvingly referred to the European Union, of which numerous “former” Soviet nations are members, as the “new European Soviet.” Since then, numerous others have offered similar arguments. Russian Presidential Candidate Vladimir Bukovsky, a writer and lecturer, for example, recently warned that the EU is structurally very similar to the Soviet dictatorship.

And indeed, numerous Soviet-era communist criminals and murderers, who were never punished after the ostensible collapse of communism, are firmly embedded all throughout the EU's architecture to this day. More than a few critics of the EU have pointed out that fact in highly public comments.

It is true, of course, that the current leadership of Poland includes a number of Polish anti-communist heroes whose commitment to keeping tyranny and terror at bay is not and has not been brought into question. Many of them actually understand the Soviet strategy exposed in the West by Golitsyn. But that does not mean the threat is over, even in Poland.

Trump, though, focused on other threats to freedom and Western civilization — primarily Islamic terrorism and extremism. Ironically, that threat, too, stems in large part from the Soviet regime. As outlined by defector and former head of the communist Romanian regime's intelligence service General Ion Mihai Pacepa, the communist conspiracy deployed thousands of communist agents across the Middle East to radicalize Muslims and use them as cannon fodder in waging war against the West.

“As KGB Chairman Yuri Andropov told me, a billion adversaries could inflict far greater damage on America than could a few millions,” he said. The details provided by Pacepa and other defectors make clear that the “Evil Empire” was crucial in the emergence of today’s Islamic terror threat. More recently, vast amounts of evidence, including information revealed by defectors, shows that the Kremlin (along with other governments) continues to be involved in promoting, guiding, and fomenting “Islamic” terror.

Trump also pointed to another, more subtle threat to freedom that — whether he realized it or not — has a number of similarities and links to the machinery erected by international communism over the last century. “This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles: the steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people,” Trump said. “The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies.”

However, Trump vowed to fight back and defend Western values. “Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty,” he said. “We must work together to confront forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are. If left unchecked, these forces will undermine our courage, sap our spirit, and weaken our will to defend ourselves and our societies.”

The parts of Trump's speech exposing the evils of communism and touting the benefits of faith and freedom should be applauded by liberty-minded people everywhere. However, there is more to the threat against Western civilization, freedom, and Christendom than simply Islamism and bureaucracy. If liberty and independence are going to survive over the long term, Americans and others concerned about the future of liberty must work to educate their fellow citizens on the entire scope of the danger.

Photo of President Trump in Poland: screen-grab from a Whitehouse.gov video

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

