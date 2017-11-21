EU Super-state Agrees to Plan for EU Military

With the United Kingdom set to "Brexit" the European Union, globalists in Brussels are on the move to more centralize control. After years of lying and demonizing those who pointed out the end game of so-called trade agreements as “fear-mongers” and “conspiracy theorists,” the European Union superstate has unveiled a formal plan to integrate the armed forces of its formerly sovereign member states into a full-blown EU military. A handful of nations have so far resisted the scheme. But while tone-deaf globalists march onward toward the total obliteration of self-government and the nation-state, even globalism-friendly analysts suspect the peoples of Europe may be on the verge of rising up. The EU military, dubbed a “Defense Union,” could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

As with everything involving the EU's never-ending quest to usurp and centralize all power, top EU officials deliberately tried to make the issue sound as confusing and complicated as possible. For instance, the scheme to gradually turn over all military forces to self-appointed transnational authorities is being marketed as the “Permanent Structured Cooperation on Defence,” or PESCO. But in plain English, a deal worked out last week will accelerate the process of turning the militaries of the European continent's once-free nations into the coercive arm of a transnational super-state that operates beyond the control of voters or national governments. Welcome to what globalists refer to as the New World Order.

In official statements, various organizations of the EU super-state, a structure that multiple analysts have said shares key similarities with the governance of the Soviet Union, admitted what was going on. “The aim is to jointly develop defence capabilities and make them available for EU military operations,” the EU's “External Action Service” declared in a “fact sheet” about the scheme, without giving more details on what sort of “EU military operations” were being envisioned. “This will thus enhance the EU’s capacity as an international security partner, also contributing to protection of Europeans.”

While the publicly articulated mission of the EU's emerging military remains vague and deliberately opaque, “protection of Europeans” is not likely high on the real agenda. But some clues as to the real purpose have been offered in recent years. As The New American reported last year, for example, the EU was openly celebrating the creation of armed forces under its control that are to be charged with putting down protests and civil unrest, raiding “illegal” political meetings, propping up foreign governments, and even confiscating weapons. African and Islamic forces were incorporated into the scheming, official documents and EU propaganda videos showed.

Realizing that the quickest way to smash all remaining vestiges of sovereignty was to allow some groups of EU member regimes to forge ahead — and allow others to catch up later, but never back out — the rulers of the super-state decided to take the same approach on “defense.” And so, for now, 23 EU member governments have signed on to the scheme under provisions of the “Treaty on European Union” that permits such regimes. The national governments that did not join include those in Denmark, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. With the U.K. government expected to leave the EU soon, despite efforts by globalist operatives in London and Brussels to sabotage Brexit, that is understandable. There are hints that the U.K. may be roped in, anyway. Other EU members are expected to join the EU military scheme soon.

The EU's “High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,” Federica Mogherini, celebrated the scheme. “After so many years, finally the provision of the Lisbon Treaty establishing the possibility for EU member states to have a Permanent Structured Cooperation on Defence, today it’s going to be initiated,” she declared ahead of the signing, adding that more than 50 projects had already been proposed for the EU military in the “field of operations” and “field of capabilities.” The new scheme, she added, will be the “news of the day.”

As for why it was needed, Mogherini pointed South. “Think of Africa, think of security in Africa,” she said, cryptically, as if Africans needed or wanted a transnational EU military force to oversee their lives and their rulers. “The European Union is more present there than NATO when it comes to training of security forces, when it comes to the delicate link between development and security. We are better equipped to act in areas where there is not a purely military action that is needed, but we can also develop more our military capabilities to act to reinforce our strategic autonomy.”

Why she felt using Western tax money to provide military training to Africa's mostly dictatorial and oftentimes murderous regimes was a good idea was not explained. But already, globalists on the EU payroll are calling for the transnational force to be able to “conduct Libya-type operations on its own if necessary,” as one EU apparatchik put it. Indeed, having the super-state be able to wage war abroad and overthrow foreign powers anywhere on Earth if and when the globalist establishment demands it — without the support of the U.S. government, in case Americans wise up to the scam — is a theme that is repeatedly emphasized by boosters of the plan.

Multiple governments have admitted that the EU military force would be put “at the disposal of UN missions.” Aside from the Libya fiasco, which was "authorized" by the UN and perpetrated illegally by President Obama, that left the ruins of that nation controlled by terrorists, the UN also recently backed the brutal overthrow of an elected Christian president, with UN-backed jihadist forces slaughtering thousands of Christians with machetes along the way. Before that, UN forces engaged in mass murder and war crimes, including mass slaughter of children, to force the people of Katanga to submit to a brutal communist dictator backed by the Soviet Union.

Ultimately, PESCO, along with other EU outfits and agreements, is aimed at birthing what is known as the “European Security and Defence Union.” Mogherini, in typical globalist fashion, dishonestly tried to paint the move as a way for the EU to “serve Member States' priorities” and as an example of “how our integration [smashing of sovereignty] is serving our citizens priorities.” Of course, in the real world, it is objectively dishonest to pretend as if the peoples of Europe are just clamoring to surrender their hard-won rights to self-government and their ability to, ultimately, decide their own destinies. In fact, virtually every time they have been given a chance to vote on these issues, the EU has been consistently rejected — hence calls by EU bosses to stop letting people vote on things.

Architects of the military scheme have been clear about the agenda, too. “Ultimately, PESCO implies a change of mind-set, from national defence planning and interests to common targets,” explained Sven Biscop, a globalist, in a paper earlier this year advocating precisely the vision that emerged last week. “Participating Member States must be willing to exploit all opportunities for pooling and specialization to the maximum and to adapt their national defence planning to the commonly agreed capability targets, without any taboos. That also means doing away with any existing or envisaged national capability that turns out to be redundant. It also implies that purely national defence industrial interests must give way to multinational priorities — which will generate multinational economic opportunities.”

But as the EU rushes to usurp as much sovereignty as possible, as quickly as possible, in the face of virtually no public support or legitimacy, even supporters of globalism are sounding the alarm about the potential for it all to backfire. Speaking this week at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Münster University Professor Johannes Becker said the EU would face even more “strong resistance” from European peoples if it continued to centralize more power in Brussels. The EU, he said, is supposd to be based on the subsidiarity principle, an idea calling for as much decentralization as possible. But in reality, the EU appears determined to centralize as much power, as quickly as possible, in the hands of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats in Brussels.

“In recent years we’ve learned that there is not only the need for cooperation but we have strong national or even regional identities if you look to Catalonia, Scotland, and national identities like Poland, Hungary, but even Italy, France, Germany,” said Becker, director of Münster University's Institute for Public Economics. “And if we try to centralize in the presence of these strong identities this may in a way backfire. Centralization in the presence of these national identities, there may be from the start strong resistance against this centralization. The tasks that are centralized may have less support than before.”

According to Becker, centralization “works well with more technocratic tasks” such as banking regulation and even “monetary policy.” Whether that is true — especially in light of the recent euro crisis — is certainly debatable. But when it comes to more sensitive topics more closely tied to national identities such as wealth redistribution, taxation, spending, and of course, the armed forces, “it may not be as easy as is sometimes assumed and this half-hearted, half-way centralization may backfire.” Indeed, that has happened repeatedly.

As this magazine has documented, voters have rejected the EU and its agenda at virtually every opportunity they have had — only to be ignored, bullied, or terrorized into submission. With the EU funding virtually everything now — from universities and “think tanks” to propaganda media outlets, pro-EU AstroTurf groups, and even homosexual organizations tied to promoting pedophilia — there is a phony “consensus” within the echo chambers created by the EU. But despite EU efforts to censor the Internet, the truth is getting out. Trying to usurp national militaries may, then, ultimately bring the EU one step closer to its eventual unravelling.

Photo of Eurocorps: © Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

Related articles:

EU Building Potentially Tyrannical Military-Police Force

EU Secretly Building Transnational Military

EU Exploits Refugees to Usurp More Power, Build Armed Force

Globalists Exploit Brussels Terror to Push Police State

Refugee Crisis: Using Chaos to Build Power

Hungarian PM: Mass Migration a Plot to Destroy Christian West

In African Union, Globalist Agenda Becomes Clear

EU “Police” Will Censor Internet to Fight “Extremism”

The EU: Regionalization Trumps Sovereignty

The Real Agenda Behind the CIA Spawning the EU

EU in Final Phase of Destroying Democracy, Czech President Warns

United States of Europe

EU Boss: Citizens Should Not Get to Vote on Important Issues

EU "Parliament" Seeks to Build UN Parliament