Trump Vs. the “Davos Man” Globalists: He Came, They Saw, He Conquered

“America is open for business and we are competitive once again,” Trump tells global audience at the World Economic Forum

“I’m here to deliver a simple message. There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again.”

President Trump delivered that message, on Friday, January 26, to a global media audience, as well as to the annual assemblage of globalist business and political elites known as the World Economic Forum (WEF). After noting that the historic stock market ascent, economic growth, and repatriation of wealth since his election has brought about historic lows in unemployment for African-American and Hispanic-Americans, he declared: “The world Is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.”

“America is roaring back,” he proclaimed, and invited the world’s business leaders to join in the American resurgence. However, much of his message undoubtedly took many of his critics by surprise, since it put inspirational flesh on the bones of his “America First” and “Make American Great Again” slogans. Those slogans have been the bane of the internationalists and the target of his political and media enemies, who insist that Trump’s nationalist appeals cloak a Hitlerian, fascist agenda. President Trump used his WEF podium to dispel those charges by noting that “America First does not mean America alone,” and declaring that a prosperous America benefits the whole world.

Many media critics had predicted that WEF attendees would boycott President Trump’s speech en mass. A Newsweek headline asked, “Will Donald Trump Be Delivering Davos Speech to An Empty Room?” According to Newsweek, Quartz and other sources, anti-Trump attendees at the high-powered conference were planning to protest President Trump’s scheduled speech by making a scene of walking out. The planned walk-out was intended, supposedly, to express disapproval of President Trump’s alleged vulgar remarks about the floods of migrants from dysfunctional countries beset with violence, chaos, disease, and corruption.

Contrary to those predictions, President Trump had a full audience and received enthusiastic applause for his speech. Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, called the speech “inspiring.” Prof. Schwab, who introduced President Trump, then sat down on the stage with Trump after his speech to engage in conversation. Schwab, like many other WEF leaders and participants, has been a harsh critic of Trump in the past, and pundits suggested that Trump would be publicly snubbed by Schwab and the WEF elite. However, Schwab was surprisingly respectful, as were many of Trump’s other prominent critics.

For the majority of liberal-left billionaires, globalist politicians, and pampered NGO activists attending the WEF confab in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump was, no doubt, regarded as the equivalent of a skunk at a picnic. President Trump arrived at the annual soiree of the super-rich and famous on Thursday, January 25, amid raucous anti-Trump/anti-capitalist protests in Davos, Zurich, and other European cities.

The hostility toward the American president is not restricted to the scruffy street demonstrators, however. Among his most implacable foes are many of the uber-wealthy “Davos Man” elitists who flew into the four-day event in their private jets. Not surprisingly, billionaire globalist George Soros, a regular at the WEF confabs and one of Trump’s harshest critics, delivered a speech before Trump’s arrival charging that the U.S. president is “a danger to the world.”

However, President Trump’s speech may have changed hearts and minds at the WEF and around the world. It completely contradicted the buffoonish, boorish caricature of Trump that has been presented by the virulently anti-Trump media. That opportunity to speak directly to America and the world without being filtered and misrepresented by a hostile press undoubtedly influenced President Trump’s decision to go into the lion’s den. It was a bold and wise decision on his part. It allowed him to present the vision, agenda, and accomplishments of his administration to a global audience, and to project an image of a man who is presidential, thoughtful, resolute, intelligent, and compassionate.

Highlights from President Trump’s Davos speech:

• “Like all nations represented at this great forum, America hopes for a future which everyone can prosper and every child can grow up free from violence, poverty, and fear. Over the past year, we have made extraordinary strides in the U.S. We're lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American dream. The dream of a great job, a safe home and a better life for their children.”

• “I believe in America. As president of the United States I will always put America first just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives.”

• “In rebuilding America we are also fully committed to developing our workforce. We are lifting people from dependence to independence because we know the single-best anti-poverty program is a very simple and very beautiful paycheck. To be successful it is not enough to invest in our economy.”

• “Together let us resolve to use our power, our resources and our voices, not just for ourselves but for our people, to lift their burdens, to raise their hopes and to empower their dreams. To protect their families, their communities, their histories and their futures. That's what we're doing in America, and the results are totally unmistakable. It's why new businesses and investment are flooding in. It's why our unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in so many decades. It's why America's future has never been brighter.”

