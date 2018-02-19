UN Exposed as Haven for Child Rapists; More Scandals Coming

After decades of United Nations “peacekeeping” troops and officials raping women and children all over the world with complete impunity and even “diplomatic immunity,” a chorus of global outrage and media attention is reaching epic proportions. A handful of predators are now facing justice. But the tsunami of public fury comes as widely reported estimates suggest some 60,000 victims have been raped and sexually abused by UN officials over just the last decade — with almost nobody punished but the victims and whistleblowers.

Still, the wheels of justice are turning, slowly but surely. Just this week, the top “children's rights” chief at the disgraced UN “children” agency UNICEF admitted to raping a 12-year-old boy — after the same agency was caught running a child pornography studio in its basement in Belgium using African children it procured. That UN child rapist was sentenced to prison this week. But former UN officials have said that the revelations so far are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

The escalating pedophilia and sex abuse scandals engulfing the UN and its “peacekeeping” forces have become so massive that even the pro-UN media, including the notoriously globalist CNN and The Guardian, have been forced to cover it. Indeed, all over the world, the UN is making headlines for raping and exploiting children — not to mention sexual abuse and harassment of the UN's own employees. Various “aid” groups funded by taxpayers are in the crosshairs, too.

As the scandals grow, the UN formally announced — for the first time ever — that it would not claim “diplomatic immunity” to protect the estimated 3,300 pedophiles working for the global organization. So far, though, virtually none of the UN troops involved in the widespread rape of children have been held criminally accountable. In fact, those who tried to stop the pedophile rapists were viciously persecuted while the predators continued their horrific abuses.

Meanwhile, as the UN faces global criticism for the abuse, the UN “education” agency known as UNESCO has just sparked controversy by releasing radical new “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” standards for humanity. Among other concerns, critics suggested the radical indoctrination program, which begins by normalizing the “LGBT” agenda and promoting "sexual pleasure" at age five, would help sexualize and “groom” young children, facilitating sexual abuse. UNICEF and other agencies repeatedly caught in pedophilia scandals were also involved in the new sex standards that critics say facilitate exploitation and abuse of children.

Aside from the UN itself, a number of globalist and leftist “non-governmental organizations” that purport to fight for “children” are also ensnared in growing child-rape scandals. So far, tax-funded Oxfam, the radical left-wing outfit that shills for globalism and statism, has taken center stage, with some of its top executives implicated in organizing or covering up orgies with local victims in Haiti, including allegations that some of the girls coerced into the bizarre “sex parties” were children. The scandal reportedly goes all the way to the top.

Among the explosive stories coming out is one that just hit the headlines this week. Former UNICEF “child rights” campaigner Peter Newell, who led the global effort to jail parents who spank their children as a disciplinary measure, was sentenced to six years in a British prison for raping a young boy, who was just 12 when the predatory UN official began raping him. The “horrific” abuse was perpetrated by Newell while he worked for the UN drawing up the guidelines for the totalitarian “UN Convention on the Rights of the Child,” a global scheme that sidelines parents and parental rights — thereby facilitating abuse of children by predators. The U.S. government has not joined the UN CRC.

And Newell-style abuse of children by UN officials is systemic, experts say — UN officials were even caught running a child porn studio in UNESCO's basement forcing children to engage in sex acts for the cameras. “There are tens of thousands of aid workers around the world with pedophile tendencies, but if you wear a UNICEF T-shirt nobody will ask what you’re up to,” said attorney and professor Andrew MacLeod, former chief of operations of the UN’s Emergency Coordination Center who became an anti-sex abuse campaigner after realizing the enormity of the problem. “You have the impunity to do whatever you want. It is endemic across the aid industry across the world.”

“The system is at fault, and should have stopped this years ago,” he warned. Among other policies, MacLeod says tougher background checks, an end to impunity, and more would be a good start. Acknowledging the enormity of the problem is important, too.

Citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' own figures released last year, MacLeod and a group of campaigners known as “Hear Their Cries” estimated that there have been 60,000 victims of UN sex abuse just in the last decade. They also estimate that the UN currently employees some 3,300 pedophiles, many of whom have access to children and “diplomatic immunity” to shield them from justice.

When asked by MacLeod whether UN boss Guterres believes legal immunity applies to UN officials who abuse children, the UN spokesperson gave what appears to be the first ever statement categorically stating that child abusers will not be protected by immunity. “Let's be clear. The answer is no,” the UN chief's spokesperson said on social media. “Sexual abuse is a crime. The United Nations does not and will not claim immunity in such cases.”

Other former UN employees-turned-whistleblowers have cited the culture at the UN as one of the reasons for the horrors. Speaking of “predatory pedophiles” in the so-called “aid” world who abuse children with impunity, former UN official Rasna Warah explained that “the culture of silence allows such wrongdoing to continue.” Warah, who wrote the book UNSilenced: UNmasking the United Nations' Culture of Cover-ups, Corruption and Impunity, said that this impunity was likely to continue at the UN — especially if the predators in question are senior UN officials.

“When in 2005, the UN established an Ethics Office, staff members believed that they could report criminal or unethical behaviour confidentially without being punished,” said Warah, who also suffered retaliation for trying to blow the whistle on UN corruption. “However, the UN Ethics Office has proved to be a channel through which wrongdoing is covered up. Very few staff members who have approached the office for help have obtained justice; on the contrary, many have been forced to resign or been fired.” To deal with the impunity, Warah wrote in her column at Kenya's The Daily Nation newspaper that officials of donor countries should consider withdrawing funds for UN agencies.

The problem of impunity and persecuting whistleblowers at the UN is well documented. When UN insiders have attempted to expose even horrifying abuses such as widespread child rape by the UN and its “peace” armies, the whistleblowers have typically faced persecution by UN leaders, while the perpetrators are generally protected at all costs. Anders Kompass, for example, the former UN human rights worker who tried to stop child rape in Africa by “peace” troops there, faced extreme retaliation for doing the right thing. After the persecution, he even wondered publicly whether ethics could ever return to the UN. He concluded that the answer was probably no.

Top officials are implicated, too. The UN “High Commissioner for Human Rights,” Islamic prince and anti-freedom zealot Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, was a key figure who orchestrated the persecution of Kompass and other whistleblowers. Hussein oversaw a vicious campaign of retaliation and abuse waged against his own officials such as Kompass, who blew the whistle on the rape of children by “peace” troops in Africa. He also persecuted whistleblowers who exposed UN agencies sending sensitive technology to North Korea and another which helped Beijing target human rights activists.

Executive Director Bea Edwards with the Government Accountability Project, which fights for whistleblowers, was outraged by Hussein's antics. “And what of Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, the High Commissioner for Human Rights who oversaw the reprisal? He remains ensconced in his position. That was nearly five years ago,” she wrote, citing Hussein's vicious reprisals against his own subordinates who tried to do the right thing and stop the rape of children and the attacks on human-rights defenders in China.

“So now, Zeid will step down without seeking a second term,” Edwards continued. “It seems that no one has any use for him. Not his own government, nor the governments represented on the Security Council. He explains his decision to depart come August by saying that the human rights climate around the world is 'appalling.' For someone committed to human rights, this would be a reason to stay, but not for Zeid. In any case, he will long be remembered as the High Commissioner for Human Rights Who Retaliated Against Whistleblowers. We hope his successor will be more responsible.”

Even UN employees are not immune from the predators in the UN — and that is according to even left-wing globalist publications that love the UN and normally shield it from bad press. “The United Nations has allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish in its offices around the world, with accusers ignored and perpetrators free to act with impunity,” the far-left U.K. Guardian reported last month. “Dozens of current and former UN employees described a culture of silence across the organization and a flawed grievance system that is stacked against victims.” When victims report the rapes or abuse, they get fired.

While U.S. lawmakers have been suspiciously quiet about the horrifying abuse they continue to fund with American tax dollars, British politicians are turning up the heat. Senior Conservative (Tory) Member of Parliament Conor Burns, who serves as Foreign Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary aide, suggested that what has emerged thus far is just “the tip of an iceberg in finding out what has been going on.” “I believe that there has been systematic, organised and covered-up activity going on over many, many years,” said Burns, who said MacLeod needed to be taken very seriously.

Other British lawmakers and even Prime Minister Theresa May have suggested that the United Kingdom would withhold funds from the UN until it dealt with the wave of sex abuse and pedophilia. A handful of U.S. lawmakers have also threatened to defund the UN's predatory UN “peace” troops, but so far, the massive U.S. funding continues to flow. Trump's latest budget proposal cuts the funding somewhat — with disgraced agencies such as UNICEF being cut off entirely — but U.S. taxpayers would still be the largest financiers of the dictators club and its horrific crime spree.

Unfortunately, the evil now being exposed at the UN was hardly surprising to seasoned observers of the UN. In fact, as this publication and others have documented extensively, the problem is systemic. Everywhere UN troops go — Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas — they have been exposed raping children, killing civilians, abusing power, and more. In one town in the Ivory Coast where a survey was done, eight out of ten underage girls admitted to being routinely raped and exploited by UN troops. In that same country, the UN and UN-backed jihadist militias who butchered thousands of Christians with machetes violently removed the elected Christian president and put a totalitarian Islamic central banker in his place.

Even without knowing the ghastly history of UN abuses, it should be no surprise that so much evil inhabits the halls of the dictators club. And it is clear that “reform” is beyond useless. The UN was in fact birthed from a poison seed — it's first Secretary-General, American Alger Hiss, who played a lead role creating the UN, was eventually convicted for serving as a spy of mass-murdering Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, one of history's most savage and murderous tyrants. Since then, the UN has waged practically perpetual war on national sovereignty, self-government, morality, and freedom.

Rather than reform, there is only one true solution for neutralizing the threat of the predatory UN: disband the dictators club and discard its remains on the ash heap of history. Congress could help make that happen by passing the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, also known as HR 193, to quit and evict the global body. But overcoming establishment and globalist pressure on Capitol Hill will only happen when enough outraged Americans finally raise their voices to protest the UN's despicable behavior. How much more UN child rape and evil the American people will be forced to support, then, will ultimately be decided by American voters.

Photo: Photo: baona/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but has lived all over the world. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

