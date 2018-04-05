"War Zone" Crime Wave: Khan Fiddles While London Burns

Known for its half million “Ring of Steel” surveillance cameras, strict gun control, and for being the first European capital with a Muslim mayor, London is now known for something else: a crime wave that has seen the city surpass NYC in homicides for the first time in two centuries. It’s so bad, in fact, that a British doctor describes the metropolis as like an “Afghan war zone.”

Aside from Third World migration, many blame the crime wave on politically correct policing. As Breitbart wrote April 1, “The change is partly a consequence of Mayor [Sadiq] Khan’s campaign against using stop and search on ethnic minorities, with London police chief Cressida Dick admitting that constables have become ‘fearful’ of confronting suspects as they ‘might get into trouble or might not be supported if they had a complaint.’”

“Ethnic minorities” here refers to groups mainly comprising Muslims. What the police fear is that Western-world career-ender and social-sphere death sentence: a racism charge (even though “Muslim” isn’t a race). This leads to turning a blind eye to crime; the most striking manifestation of this was the Rotherham scandal, where authorities ignored the sexual abuse of 1,500 girls by Muslim rape gangs for 16 years, persecuting whistleblowers in the process.

An even more recent, though less egregious, example is the refusal by U.K. policemen to stop Muslim violators of a no-public-prayer rule, an incident caught on video (below).

Yet Londoners may have to say their prayers if current trends continue, as “London saw 15 killings to New York’s 14 over the course of the month, and appears to have outstripped ‘Gotham’ yet again in March, with 22 killings to 21,” reports Breitbart.

Moreover, the site also informs that figures “released last year showed London was already the more dangerous of the two cities for almost every other category of violent and sexual crime, with Londoners six times more likely to be burgled than New Yorkers, three times more likely to be raped, and one and a half times more likely to be robbed.”

Despite this, Mayor Khan touts his metropolis as “the safest global city in the world” while the servile Cressida Dick blames the violence on “social media.”

Those on the ground may be skeptical of these claims. After two more men were killed, a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed, and a 17-year-old girl was shot, Dr. Mark Griffiths, the lead surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust in East London, said Thursday morning “that knife and gun wounds had moved from a ‘niche’ part of his job to a daily chunk of his workload, and a growing number of victims were ‘children,” wrote Breitbart just today.

“‘Some of my military colleagues have described their practice here as similar to being at [Camp] Bastion,’ Dr Griffiths told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4,” the news organ continued.

The doctor added that while once eyebrow-raising, a young boy being stabbed is now considered normal. And perhaps alluding to tongues silenced by political correctness, he also warned that “you get the society you deserve if you ignore violence.”

Having said this, the stories about gun wounds and deaths must be fake news, since Britain has strict gun control (yes, that’s sarcasm).

While London burns with crime, though, officials fiddle like April Fools. As Breitbart reported in its April 1 piece, “Neither Khan nor politically correct London police boss Cressida Dick — who recently appeared to deny any racial or religious element to grooming gangs and claimed they have ‘probably’ been in Britain for ‘centuries and centuries and centuries’ — seem willing to consider the contribution of mass migration and the accompanying breakdown in social cohesion to the crime wave.”

Khan also blames Tory budget cuts, despite London having approximately the same numbers of police, and inhabitants, as NYC.

Meanwhile, however, British police do have the resources to investigate a prosecute citizens for anti-Muslim “hate speech.” A recent example is Lancashire’s Christian Finch, who was interviewed by cops after making Facebook comments about Islam and Muslim immigration in the U.K. and Europe. The authorities told him to “sit down with an Islamic scholar” to learn about Islam and claimed “We’re not the Thought Police” — as they acted as the Thought Police (audio below. Hat tip: Jihad Watch).

Also just in, London’s Hackney Borough Council just sent officers to mosques to encourage the reporting of “hate crimes” under a program titled Tell MAMA (I guess “Big Brother” is, well, so yesterday). As the London municipal authority wrote in its Twitter feed, “If you face anti-Muslim hate, report it to @TellMamaUK and always dial 999 in an emergency,” reported Breitbart.

Yet this anti-hate crusade didn’t stop Naz Shah, a Muslim Member of Parliament, from marking the death of child killer Winnie Mandela by citing a quotation endorsing the torturous “necklacing” murder technique.

And that’s life in today’s waning West, where, sometimes, a sharp tongue is feared more than a sharp knife — depending, that is, on who is wielding each one.

Photo of London Mayor Sadiq Khan: AP Images