Soros Subversives Flee Hungary as PM Orban Shows He’s Serious About Sovereignty

Poor George Soros (shown). His native Hungary just doesn’t appreciate him. It doesn’t thank him for all the “good” he is trying to do for it. In fact, it is about to enact legislation to “Stop Soros.” With the writing clearly on the wall, most of his paid activist minions in Budapest are pulling up stakes and moving to Angela Merkel country, where they undoubtedly will be welcomed by true-blue Merkelites, if not by rank-and-file Germans.

“Faced with an increasingly repressive political and legal environment in Hungary, the Open Society Foundations are moving their Budapest-based international operations and staff to the German capital, Berlin,” the Open Society Foundations (OSF) announced in a press statement on May 15.

“Together with other international funders, Open Society will continue to support the important work of civil society groups in Hungary on issues such as arts and culture, media freedom, transparency, and education and health care for all Hungarians," the OSF said in its statement. “The decision to move operations out of Budapest,” according to the OSF, “comes as the Hungarian government prepares to impose further restrictions on nongovernmental organizations through what it has branded its ‘Stop Soros’ package of legislation.”

The OSF, founded and funded by leftist-globalist billionaire George Soros, is referring to legislation proposed by Prime Minister Orban that is certain to soon be enacted, since Orban was reelected this past April and his ruling Fidesz party coalition has strengthened its two-thirds majority in the national parliament. For the past several years Orban and Fidesz have been carrying out a high-profile campaign against Soros that has featured large billboards and posters of Soros. Contrary to the OSF's protestations and the sympathetic coverage it has received in the Soros-friendly media, the Stop Soros campaign has not come about because of any "humanitarian" work of the OSF. It has especially focused on the billionaire’s role in promoting the European Union's control over Hungary and the disastrous refugee/migration policies of the European Union and the United Nations that have swamped Europe with Muslim migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Africa.

As The New American reported last year, the fiery Orban has warned of a “treasonous conspiracy” of “internationalist fanatics” running the European Union super-state who are intent on destroying Christian civilization in Europe. He said this conspiracy was forged in Brussels (the defacto capital of the EU) and is comprised of “the Brussels bureaucrats and their political elite, and the system that may be described as the Soros Empire.” This is an "alliance," Orban said, "which has been forged against the European people. And we must recognize that today George Soros can pursue his empire’s interests more easily in Brussels than he can in Washington or Tel Aviv."

During the migration crisis of 2015, Orban became the target of the “international community” and the globalist media for putting up a manned security fence (his version of Trump’s border “Wall”) and refusing to take the refugees that the EU insisted Hungary must “welcome.”

“We shall never express solidarity with those European leaders who want to take Europe into a post-Christian and post-national era,” Orbán warned, expressing his solidarity not only with all those who still hold fast to their Christian beliefs and heritage, but also those who insist on maintaining national sovereignty, in the face of a global effort to meld all countries into centrally controlled regional blocks, as a steppingstone to world government.

Soros Refugee Disaster Role Exposed

Revelations concerning the Soros network’s central role in designing and promoting the EU refugee disaster consolidated Hungarian support behind Orban and his courageous defiance of the EU, as well as his Stop Soros campaign. In their 2016 article for Zero Hedge entitled “How George Soros Singlehandedly Created The European Refugee Crisis — And Why,” authors David Galland and Stephen McBride exposed the Soros money and organization behind the “Merkel Plan,” especially the roles played by Soros operative Gerald Knaus and the Soros-funded Migration Policy Institute.

“The refugee crisis is not a naturally occurring phenomenon,” they noted. “It coincided with OSF donating money to the US-based Migration Policy Institute and the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants, both Soros-sponsored organizations. Both groups advocate the resettlement of third-world Muslims into Europe.”

Galland and McBride wrote:

In 2015, a Sky News reporter found “Migrant Handbooks” on the Greek island of Lesbos. It was later revealed that the handbooks, which are written in Arabic, had been given to refugees before crossing the Mediterranean by a group called “Welcome to the EU.”

Welcome to the EU is funded by — you guessed it — the Open Society Foundations.

Soros has not only backed groups that advocate the resettlement of third-world migrants into Europe, he in fact is the architect of the “Merkel Plan.”

The Merkel Plan was created by the European Stability Initiative whose chairman Gerald Knaus is a senior fellow at none other than the Open Society Foundations.

“The plan proposes that Germany should grant asylum to 500,000 Syrian refugees,” the Zero Hedge writers reported. “It also states that Germany, along with other European nations, should agree to help Turkey, a country that’s 98% Muslim, gain visa-free travel within the EU starting in 2016.”

So, while Soros supporters in the “mainstream” media shed tears for the treatment George and the OSF are getting in Hungary, and denounce Viktor Orban as a racist, anti-Semitic xenophobe, millions of Europeans are cheering him and calling on their elected leaders to follow his example.

Photo of George Soros: Niccolò Caranti via Wikimedia

