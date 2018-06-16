Hungarian Leader: Europeans Purposely Being Replaced With Muslims as Soros Profits

Follow the money and the ideology. That was the message of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (shown) in a recent interview, as he stated that Europe’s population was purposely being replaced by venal ideologists — such as billionaire George Soros — who hope to profit from the continent’s “ruination.” Moreover, he warned that another “high tide” of mass Muslim migration was nigh.

As Breitbart reports:

In a Kossuth Radio discussion on the growing flood of illegal migrants into Balkan countries just outside the European Union — Bosnia has seen arrivals surge by 600 to 700 per cent in recent months — Prime Minister Orbán warned Europe was “seeing signs of a new migration wave, of a rising tide following a low tide; it’s rising now, and this poses a challenge.”

“We’ve managed to ensure that now every migrant knows that they shouldn’t follow the path marked by the signpost pointing to Hungary,” he said, referring to the robust border wall he built at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, and the anti-illegal immigration ‘Stop Soros’ legislative package currently passing through the Hungarian parliament.

Tens of thousands of migrants are simply rerouting around Hungary to reach the generous welfare states of Western and Northern Europe, however — with the new Orbán-aligned populist coalition in Austria warning that it may seal its southern border with Slovenia as a result. Bosnia, in turn, warns that they will respond by sealing their southern borders with Serbia and Montenegro, to forestall a situation where migrants travelling north through their territory en route to Austria become bottled up after their path is blocked.

The warning of an impending migrant wave accords with a prediction made by Dr. Mudar Zahran, a leader of the Jordanian Opposition Coalition currently living as an asylee in the United Kingdom. Zahran stated in a 2015 interview that the wave migration at that time was “only the beginning. We are looking at at least ... another 20 to 30 million Muslim/Arab migrants during the next 3 to 5 years,” he said. “This is a big issue; this is going to change Europe’s culture.”

This continual influx of foreigners is unsurprising not because of current Mideast affairs; in reality, the world is the safest it has ever been, and Third World strife is nothing new. The real problem is that if you incentivize something, you get more of it. The carrot? Would-be migrants know that sneaking into Europe likely means they’ll be granted asylum and given handouts. Send the opposite message — that you’ll be turned away or deported regardless, and, thus, illegal migration is fruitless — and they’ll stop coming.

Zahran would agree, too. While a practicing Muslim, he nonetheless characterized the migration as “the soft Islamic conquest of the West” and warned that the so-called refugees should be kept out of Europe.

Ironically, much of Europe’s history involved defensive warfare (e.g., the Crusades) to do just that: keep Muslims out. As I wrote in 2015, “Note that Christianity was the dominant religion in the Mideast and North Africa until Muslim armies seized the territory after Islam’s birth in 622 A.D.; Muslims also occupied Spain for 650 years, once came within 125 miles of Paris, and twice reached the gates of Vienna.”

No one has to tell this to Orbán. Islamic domination is fresher in the Hungarians’ memory because their nation was occupied by the Ottoman Empire — the “last great caliphate” (Muslim realm) — for 150 years, until 1699.

As for Soros, his being Hungarian-born hasn’t stopped Orbán from becoming his greatest rival. As the Daily Mail reported about the prime minister’s radio interview:

In response to press reports that Soros’ organisations are in every Balkam [sic] country, Orbán declared: "It’s worth fighting against a force that is stronger than us — against a force like George Soros and his army.

"We’ve played a role in this network being exposed, as we brought it out into the open, and now they have to openly state their goals. They want immigration.

"The replacement of populations and peoples is under way in Europe, partly because speculators like George Soros can make large financial profits."

One way in which Soros is profiting from Europe’s demographic destruction was reported last year by the Capital Research Center, which wrote that the billionaire border buster had “entered into a partnership with credit card giant MasterCard Inc. to create something called Humanity Ventures,” a for-profit organization. “‘Humanity Ventures is intended to be profitable so as to stimulate involvement from other businesspeople,’ Soros and MasterCard said in a joint press release,” the think tank related.

Sadly, most today are so blinded by talk of “diversity” — something only foisted on Western countries (wealthy Japan has a declining population, but no one says it needs to be more “diverse”) — that people don’t see the big picture. To wit: What would the reaction be if some remote Amazonian tribe were being overrun by outsiders? What often is the reaction to the Chinese’s domination of Tibet? “This is cultural and demographic genocide!” anthropologists may say. And when the same thing happens to a Western nation?

Then it’s called “diversity” — which, dontcha’ know, strengthens us.

Speaking of which, Orbán said there also was an ideological motivation behind Europe’s “ruination.” This was well reflected in Swedish multiculturalist and Social Democrat politician Mona Sahlin, who actually said in 2001 that “the Swedes must be integrated into the new Sweden; the old Sweden is never coming back.” Unfortunately, she’s probably correct, which means another culture will be lost to the world. Does anybody care?

As a point of interest, “diversity” comes from the Old French word diversité, which, among other things, could mean “wickedness” and “perversity.” But, hey, we know it’s all positive today.

Photo of Viktor Orbán: Elekes Andor