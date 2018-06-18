Muslim Migration May Topple EU — Starting With Angela Merkel’s Government

The plan to flood Europe with Muslim migrants is increasingly being challenged, with EU states Hungary, Poland, Austria, and Italy taking more and more of a hard line against it. Now opposition to it threatens to topple German chancellor Angela Merkel’s (shown) government; in fact, with many of her coalition’s members of parliament (MPs) coming out against open borders, some observers say she could be ousted as early as the end of the week.

As Politico reports:

After years of cautious sparring, Angela Merkel’s standoff with her party’s Bavarian partners over refugee policy escalated into a bare-knuckled brawl on Thursday, threatening both the stability of Germany’s grand coalition and the conservative bloc that has been the bedrock of its political establishment for decades.

Merkel’s refusal to endorse a plan by her Bavarian interior minister to turn back some refugees at the German border set the stage for a showdown that, barring a last-minute compromise, could bring down her government.

“I consider illegal immigration to be one of the biggest challenges for the European Union and think that we therefore should not act unilaterally, without consultation and at the expense of third parties,” Merkel said Thursday at the end of a day packed with crisis meetings.

The dispute ostensibly revolves around the question of whether Germany should turn back refugees who have applied for asylum in other EU countries. Merkel opposes the policy on the grounds it could hasten the collapse of Europe’s system of open frontiers by forcing Germany’s neighbors to reimpose border controls.

The root of the dispute has less to do with that narrow question, however, than with Merkel’s broader refugee policy, which the CSU [Bavarian Christian Social Union] has resisted from the beginning.

Merkel has been perhaps the main author of the culture-rending mass migration into Europe, which brought one million Muslim migrants into her Maine-size country in 2015 alone. This led to a crime wave, which included large numbers of sexual attacks on native women, and culture shock among many Germans, all while Merkel tried to sell the scheme with the Obamaesque slogan “We can do this!”

But increasing numbers of Germans aren’t buying, and now Merkel may be more imperiled than her nation. In fact, referencing her clash with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, German MP Kai Whittaker said, “We are in a serious situation because the question of the migration crisis evolved into a power question,” reports the Express.

“The question is who is leading the Government?” he explained. “Is it Angela Merkel or is it Horst Seehofer?”

As for who is leading Europe on the migration question, it increasingly isn’t Merkel. Italy’s new pro-sanity government recently denied migrant-transport ships entry to its ports; this may reflect a domino effect inspired, largely, by stout-hearted Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

As Breitbart recently reported, “Tens of thousands of migrants are simply rerouting around Hungary to reach the generous welfare states of Western and Northern Europe, however — with the new Orbán-aligned populist coalition in Austria warning that it may seal its southern border with Slovenia as a result. Bosnia, in turn, warns that they will respond by sealing their southern borders with Serbia and Montenegro, to forestall a situation where migrants travelling north through their territory en route to Austria become bottled up after their path is blocked.”

This opposition should only increase, especially if a simple truth becomes recognized: The “refugee” crisis is a con. Consider:

• The Syrian Civil War was billed as the cause of the migration. Yet most of the migrants aren’t Syrian; moreover, a knowledgeable source states that most of the imperiled Syrians are trapped in dangerous areas and cannot leave.

• The true cause is found in the statement that the migrants are trying to “reach the generous welfare states of Western and Northern Europe.” They could be safe in refugee camps in Turkey and Jordan. But it’s not a search for haven but handouts that’s largely driving this migration.

• In accordance with the above, the rich, sparsely populated Gulf States such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, and the UAE are not accepting their supposedly desperate coreligionists. Why are these Muslims shipped thousands of miles into the heart of erstwhile Christendom?

Perhaps a clue lies in a report stating that Arab newspapers are trumpeting the migration as a way to “conquer” Europe. Adding weight to this claim, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Maronite patriarch of Antioch, said in 2015, “I have often heard from Muslims that their goal is to conquer Europe with two weapons: their faith and their birthrate,” reported Breitbart. Even more blunt was Hungarian Bishop Laszlo Kiss-Rigo, who said in 2015 that the migrants are “not refugees.” He continued, “This is an invasion. They come here with cries of ‘Allahu Akbar.’ They want to take over,” reported Christianity Today. “Europe is being overwhelmed by non-believers posing as refugees who pose a serious threat to the continent's ‘Christian, universal values,’ he said.”

• Then there are the Westerners who pose as refugee saviors. Forgotten is the true spirit of refugee status: The idea is that you’re granted temporary safe haven and are repatriated when the danger in your native land has passed. Yet this isn’t even a thought today; it’s taken as a given that most “refugees” will become citizens. Why? Because what Western statists really want to secure isn’t the migrants’ safety, but their votes.

• Nonetheless, we’re told this migration is good for the West because with our low fertility rates, “we need workers.” But given that robots are poised to displace a large percentage of the workforce and cause wide-scale unemployment, we can know that this, too, is a lie.

And “lies have short legs,” as the German saying goes. Perhaps this is why one German, in a very high position, may soon be unemployed long before any robot can take her place.

Photo of Angela Merkel: Martin Rulsch via Wikimedia