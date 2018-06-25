EU Globalists and Chinese Communists Team Up To Protect NWO

On Monday, European Union leaders announced that officials from the EU and China were coming together to strengthen and protect their international trade relations from Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Jyrki Katainen (shown, left), the vice-president of the EU’s ruling and unelected European Commission, said during an interview aired on CNBC Monday morning, “I feel really we are making progress.... Both China and the EU believes in multilateralism and a rules-based world order.”

Katainen’s “rules-based world order” is a soft-sounding label given by globalists to the new world order.

Katainen is no stranger to the globalist community of insiders, as he is one of them. In addition to serving as vice president of the EU Commission, Katainen previously served as the Minister of Finance and former Prime Minister of Finland. He also attended the 2007 and 2009 Bilderberg Meetings.

Katainen is also a member of Finland’s National Coalition Party, which shares the same international affiliation as the Republican Party of the United States — the International Democratic Union. A stalwart advocate of sovereignty-killing “free trade” agreements and strengthening regional and global governance regimes such as the EU and the United Nations, Katainen’s politics are akin to those of Republicans such as Henry Kissinger, John Kasich, Richard Nixon, and the Bush family.

And like many establishment and internationalist Republicans here in the United States, Finland and the EU’s Katainen also love investments from Communist China.

“I was very satisfied for the way the host Vice Premier Liu He organized the meeting. The main outcome, of putting everything in a nutshell, is that we decided in a couple weeks’ time, EU and China will exchange market access offers on investment agreement,” Katainen told CNBC, adding that it was “the first big step forward.”

In addition to being the vice premier of China, Liu He (shown, right) is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, which oversees the CPC.

Like the Chinese Communists, Katainen advocates for a multilateral world order in which both the EU and Communist China are leaders, making the rules and overseeing their world order.

For decades, The John Birch Society — the parent organization of this publication — has warned that the goal of elite globalist insiders was to converge the freedom-loving, market-based republics of the Western world with the captive, totalitarian communist-bloc nations.

While ostensibly opposed to one another during the Cold War — with the United States leading the free world and the then-Soviet Union ruling the enslaved communist world behind the Iron Curtain — leaders in the highest echelons of both societies (from politics, business, media, labor, Wall Street, and tax-exempt foundations) shared the common goal of “converging,” or merging, both societies under a single unified global economy and international regime often referred to by its architects as the “New World Order.”

A great resource to learn more about the history behind how Wall Street “capitalists” financed the Bolshevik Revolution and built up the Soviet economy, which helped spearhead the rise of communism around the world, including in mainland China, is the appropriately titled book Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution: The Remarkable True Story of the American Capitalists Who Financed the Russian Communists by Anthony C. Sutton.

During his interview, Katainen went on to say how the EU “concentrated on [a] multilateral trading system for obvious reasons and we agreed to start reforming the WTO,” Katainen said.

In the year 2000, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted 83 to 15 for Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) with Communist China, paving the way for its formal entry in the World Trade Organization by the end of the following year.

Now the EU is warming up to that same Marxist-Leninist China as part of the current globalist strategy to protect their globalist trade order from President Trump’s “America First” agenda. And the key to America’s greatness and exceptionalism is its national sovereignty, specifically heeding George Washington’s timeless advice to “steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world.”

