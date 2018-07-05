Polish Official: “We Will Not Receive Even One Muslim” in Poland

A sea change is occurring in Europe — and the continent may never be the same again. Whereas just some years ago immigrationism would not be questioned, the ice is now beyond broken: European nations are increasingly rebelling against globalist, culture-rending European Union migration policies. The latest example is a Polish official who, responding to an attempt at politically correct shaming, unabashedly told a British television host, “We will not receive even one Muslim, because this is what we promised.... This is why our government was elected, this is why Poland is so safe, this is why we have not had even one terror attack.”

Breitbart reports:

Polish lawmaker Dominik Tarczyński has stuck to his guns following a frank interview on the migrant crisis with Cathy Newman, insisting his government will not take a single illegal migrant because that is what his party promised before the elections.

The Channel 4 presenter, who became infamous online following her viral interview with Canadian scholar Jordan Peterson, had demanded to know how many “refugees” Poland had taken, to which the Law and Justice Party (PiS) politician replied: “Zero.”

“And you’re proud of that?” Newman demanded.

“If you are asking me about Muslim illegal immigrants, none, not even one, will come to Poland,” Tarczyński repeated.

“We took over two million Ukrainians — who are working, who are peaceful — in Poland. We will not receive even one Muslim, because this is what we promised… this is why our government was elected; this is why Poland is so safe, this is why we have not had even one terror attack,” he said.

“We can be called ‘populists’, ‘nationalists’, ‘racists’, I don’t care — I care about my family, and about my country” [video below].

There are multiple reasons — some reflecting idealism, others what I’ll call “anti-Westernism” — why many Westerners have a lust affair with the invasion known as (im)migration. First, the desire to preserve the EU and, related to this, the belief that with no nations there’ll be no wars, has birthed an effort to dissolve national cohesion via population mixing. For example, if the French reach a point where many aren’t “French” and don’t see such status as important, there’ll be little desire to preserve French sovereignty.

Second and related to the above (there can’t be successful statist EU schemes without empowering statists), the Left long ago realized it can win elections by importing voters. In the United States, 85 to 90 percent of our immigrants hail from the Third World, and 70 to 90 percent of them vote Democrat upon naturalization. In Europe the phenomenon is the same, which is why Britain’s leftist Labour Party panders to Islamists.

Then there’s immigrationism, the dogma that immigration is always good, always necessary, and must be the one constant in an ever-changing universe of policy. The notion was long ago disgorged by pseudo-elites and, as ideas will, it took on a life of its own. Enough citizens in many Western countries believe it so that instead of reflexively recoiling at anti-Western, open-borders, immigrationist politicians, they support them, often enticed by other policies (e.g., offering handouts). Some years ago I ran into a woman who fit this mold; though she was a rank-and-file Republican, she told me with a straight face that a million immigrants annually into the United States weren’t enough.

Yet another idea has now taken on a life of its own: A nationalist, pro-European-culture wave is sweeping Europe. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has led this charge, warning of globalist forces aiming to destroy Christian civilization and saying unabashedly last month, “We do not want to be mixed with others[;] we are fine the way we are now.”

Poland’s Law and Justice Party followed this lead. Among other things, Prime Minister Beata Szydło responded last year to Europe’s importation of a jihadist threat by issuing the following call to the continent: “Rise from your knees and from your lethargy or you will be crying over your children every day.” She also stated, “It needs to be said clearly and directly: This [migration scheme] is an attack on Europe, on our culture, on our traditions.”

In the same vein, pro-Western forces have taken power in Italy with its Five Star Movement/Lega government and in Austria with its Austrian People’s Party/Freedom Party of Austria ruling coalition. The latter’s anti-invasion chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, recently targeted “political Islam” by closing mosques and expelling imams. And Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini said last month in reference to his government’s pledge to deport up to 500,000 migrants, “get ready to pack your bags.”

The point is that critical mass might have been reached. The fire of European cultural survival is spreading, and with each passing day increasing numbers of the continents’ natives are willing to stand up and say that they will no longer serve their civilization-destroying EU would-be masters. Oh, immigrationism and the hate-speech laws helping to enforce it still hold the reins, but they no longer reign supreme.

As for Poland’s Tarczyński, he also pointed out that the genuinely needy migrants cannot even make it to the West. He told Breitbart that he visited Lebanese refugee camps and was informed that these hapless people simply can’t afford to pay smugglers to ferry them all the way to Europe.

This accords, mind you, with the testimonial of Dr. Mudar Zahran, a Jordanian Opposition Coalition leader currently living as an asylee in Britain. He said in a 2015 interview that Syrians in their nation’s “disaster areas cannot ... leave.” And this explains Hungarian bishop Laszlo Kiss-Rigo’s 2015 observation that the Muslim migrants do not deserve assistance because they “have money” (a phenomenon we see in the United States as well).

Of course, Europe isn’t yet at the Japanese’s point. Approximately 20 years ago, their island nation expelled a large number of illegal migrants and stated (I’m paraphrasing), “Japan is for Japanese. Others are welcome to come and visit, but they’re expected to return home.” This raises the exit questions: Are the Japanese “racist”? Why isn’t there a push to diversify them into demographic destruction?

And why was such a statement from the Japanese barely noticed by immigrationists, when far less from pro-Western leaders brings the harshest condemnation?

Photo: Lukas Kurka/iStock/Getty Images Plus