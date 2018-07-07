Swedish Dental Expert Fined $50,000 for Exposing Adult Migrants Masquerading as Children

See something, say nothing? This appears the message in Sweden, where politically-correct authorities may punish those who dare complain about the government’s culture-rending and crime-spiking importation of vast numbers of Muslim migrants. The latest example is a dental hygienist fined approximately $50,000 for revealing that some refugees claiming to be “children” are actually adults. According to Swedish news organ Samhällsnytt (translation courtesy of Jihad Watch):

Bernt Herlitz is being severely punished for trying to reveal the age of fake children. Now he has to pay 425 thousand kronor [$48,500] within 30 days to his former employer Region Gotland – money he does not have. The language of the judgment is harsh and at times activist against Herlitz. Previously, Samhällsnytt revealed that several of the people whom he suggested to the Migration Board were discovered to be adults as a result of medical age tests. Despite this and despite some of them being convicted of gross violent crime, they will stay in Sweden, thanks to the amnesty of the government and the Center Party.

Masquerading as a minor is a common tactic among migrants as it makes it relatively easy to be granted refugee status. So, unsurprisingly, Herlitz found “that several asylum seekers who were registered as unaccompanied children showed a dental development that is more typical for people over 25 years old,” Samhällsnytt reports. The kicker is that the hygienist advised authorities about his suspicions at “the request of a Director of the Swedish Migration Board,” according to the paper. Despite this, Herlitz was dismissed from his service and excoriated by the media,” writes Samhällsnytt.

(Note: Samhällsnytt identified the amount of the fine as 425,000 kroner earlier in its article, but as 475,000 kroner, $54,000, later on. It’s not clear if this is a mistake or if a higher court increased the penalty.)

Samhällsnytt also indicates that Herlitz may now be subject to prosecution and a prison sentence as well.

The Swedish court that rendered the final judgment, the “Labor Court,” noted that the hygienist broke confidentiality rules. Nonetheless, the severity of the punishment reflects how authorities don’t want the lid blown off their failing immigrationist and multiculturalist schemes.

This isn’t new or limited to Sweden. In 2014, I reported on the case of a British social worker who, after blowing the whistle on a child-sex-trafficking ring run by Muslims, was forced into “diversity training.” She was told, “You must never [again] refer to Asian men,” and your “awareness of ethnic issues” needs to be raised. Note that “Asian” means “Muslim” in Britain’s Newspeak.

What is new, in Sweden, is rampant crime. Once among the safest of nations, this began to change with the recent decades’ massive influx of Third World Muslim migrants. And while politically correct media and authorities had long denied the migration-crime link, the truth is getting hard to suppress. For example, even left-leaning Politico had to admit in April that Sweden is “increasingly associated with a rising number of Islamic State recruits, bombings and hand grenade attacks.” The site continued:

In a period of two weeks earlier this year, five explosions took place in the country. It’s not unusual these days — Swedes have grown accustomed to headlines of violent crime, witness intimidation and gangland executions. In a country long renowned for its safety, voters cite “law and order” as the most important issue ahead of the general election in September.

The topic of crime is sensitive, however, and debate about the issue in the consensus-oriented Scandinavian society is restricted by taboos.

... Gang-related gun murders, now mainly a phenomenon among men with immigrant backgrounds in the country’s parallel societies, increased from 4 per year in the early 1990s to around 40 last year. Because of this, Sweden has gone from being a low-crime country to having homicide rates significantly above the Western European average. Social unrest, with car torchings, attacks on first responders and even riots, is a recurring phenomenon.

Note that the “parallel societies” mentioned above are often “no-go zones,” Muslim-dominated areas in which Sharia law has to an extent supplanted civil law and where authorities may be reluctant to tread. Leftist media and government officials had long insisted that such zones’ existence was a myth created by bigoted, “Islamophobic” rightists. But this deception was dealt a powerful blow earlier this year when the author of Europe’s mass Muslim migration herself, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, admitted that no-go zones exist.

And why wouldn’t they? While one immigrationist fantasy holds that assimilation is a given, this reflects ideological chauvinism. Why would all newcomers embrace “liberal Western ‘values’”? Because they’re so “obviously true”?

Of course, it’s impossible for Westerners to assert this convincingly, as cultural relativism (moral relativism’s first cousin) infects their thinking and animates multiculturalist schemes, which discourage assimilation. Moreover, as I wrote in February, “Even when (im)migrants are assimilable, there still must be something substantive to assimilate into. Communist activist Willi Munzenberg once said, ‘We will make the West so corrupt that it stinks.’ It now stinks to high heaven as it denies Heaven and authors a cultural Hell. As a result, Western man, today’s migrants mainly come for your money, not your mores.”

This is especially true with Muslim newcomers, whose mindset is not Western and whose cultural and religious chauvinism is profound. Besides, political correctness is so extreme in Sweden, said Danish journalist and Absolut Sweden author Mikael Jalving in 2014, that assimilation “is completely out of the question.” “Everybody, in all mainstream political parties and media ... would laugh — laugh — about the word assimilation,” he continued. “[It] is a Nazi word in Sweden.”

In fact, Swedes must integrate “into the new Sweden; the old Sweden is never coming back,” proclaimed Swedish politician Mona Sahlin in 2001. And the government does its best to ensure this, using hate-speech laws to punish dissenters and even going so far as to track down anti-(im)migration Internet commenters (video below on Sweden’s thought police).

The good news is that burgeoning crime and the rate of cultural destruction has caused even normally supine Sweden to finally react, which is why the patriotic, anti-migration party the Sweden Democrats has now been vaulted to prominence (video below).

Whether this is too little, too late remains to be seen. But “Lies have short legs,” as the saying goes — and Sweden’s immigrationist lie may perhaps find that it can’t forever stay ahead of the peasants with pitchforks.

