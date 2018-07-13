Trump Exposes Brexit Betrayal by Globalists

President Donald Trump blasted the so-called “soft” Brexit deal negotiated by British Prime Minister Theresa May that will keep the United Kingdom under the boot of the European Union, with the U.S. leader saying that was not what the British people voted for in the historic 2016 referendum. Trump also warned that the agreement, which critics say is not an actual British exit from the EU, will likely kill a proposed lucrative trade deal with the United States offered by his administration. But all hope is not lost. In response to the betrayal of the people by May, multiple senior U.K. officials including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned. And in public comments, Trump said Johnson, a leading voice for a real Brexit, would make a “great prime minister.” Globalists were outraged.

Trump gave the exclusive interview to The Sun, a British publication owned by News Corporation boss Rupert Murdoch, shortly before leaving on a trip to Europe. It was published on July 13th, as Trump was arriving in the United Kingdom to meet with Prime Minister May, Queen Elizabeth II, and others, after a trip to a NATO summit. Throughout his European tour, the president has been brutally honest. Among other comments that caused shockwaves among euro-globalists and the establishment, Trump blasted German authorities for sending billions of dollars to Putin's government and becoming dependent on Russian oil while expecting U.S. taxpayers and troops to protect Germany from the Kremlin. The president also slammed the mass immigration that he said was undermining Europeans' cultures, identities, and societies.

His comments attacking May's “soft” Brexit were the equivalent of dropping a bomb into British politics. As The New American has been warning practically since the vote to secede from the EU superstate, globalists have done everything possible to sabotage the British people's historic effort to reclaim their right to self-government. Even though more people voted for Brexit than have ever voted for anything in British history, globalists at all levels of society — government, Big Business, bureaucracy, Parliament, media, shadowy organizations such as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and more — have worked to derail it in every way. And until Trump exposed the fraud, with May's pseudo-Brexit deal with the EU, globalists thought they had succeeded. Basically, May's plan would keep Britain in the EU in all but name.

But Trump refused to stay quiet about the betrayal. In the interview with The Sun, the president said that the proposed deal was “very unfortunate” and that May had done the “opposite” of what he had recommended in talks with her. By extending an offer to secure a favorable bilateral trade deal, the Trump administration had already destroyed the EU's most important leverage over the British people. As Eurocrats sought to extort tens of billions of pounds from U.K. taxpayers while keeping them under EU “laws” created by unelected bureaucrats, the superstate's primary threat was that they would block free British access to European markets. But by securing a deal with America, and being allowed to trade with Europe on the same terms as anyone else, Britain could have flourished like never before.

Now, that may all go down the tubes thanks to May's “soft” Brexit scheming. “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump explained. “If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.” In fact, it may be even worse than just killing a potential trade deal with Washington. According to Trump, May's plan “will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way.” Trump warned that the U.S. government is already having “enough difficulty” with the EU, and that his administration intends to stop it. “We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading,” he said, adding that May's proposed deal would “probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.”

Trump also implied that May and her globalist allies were betraying their people by subverting their vote to secede. “The deal she is striking is a much different deal than the one the people voted on,” Trump explained, pointing to the 800-pound gorilla in the room that globalists were hoping nobody would notice. “It was not the deal that was in the referendum. I have just been hearing this over the last three days. I know they have had a lot of resignations. So a lot of people don’t like it.” He also said that the deal would “absolutely” cause him to walk away from the negotiating table. “I think what is going on is very unfortunate,” Trump added. At a press conference in Brussels, Trump echoed his concerns. “I don’t know if that’s what they voted for,” he said about the fake Brexit deal pushed by May,

The Sun said Trump's attacks on the phony Brexit deal would “pour nitroglycerine on the already raging Tory Brexiteer revolt against the PM.” The “Tory Brexiteer revolt” refers to the growing uprising among pro-Brexit Conservative Party lawmakers and officials who refuse to participate in the fraud May and her globalist allies are trying to perpetrate against the British people. The prime minister, though, who was publicly opposed to Brexit before the vote, falsely claimed that the deal was in fact a legitimate Brexit. “We have come to an agreement at the proposal we’re putting to the European Union which absolutely delivers on the Brexit people voted for,” she claimed in a statement after Trump's comments were published. “They voted for us to take back control of our money, our law and our borders and that’s exactly what we will do.”

However, few believe that, and May's government is teetering on the edge of collapse after the stunning betrayal. And there are growing rumblings among lawmakers and the people that she should resign in disgrace. One widely touted potential replacement would be Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary who resigned in disgust rather than participate in May's fraud on the British people. Trump described Johnson as a “a very talented guy” and said “I like him a lot.” “I have a lot of respect for Boris. He obviously likes me, and says very good things about me,” Trump added. “I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country.” While careful to say he was not trying to pit May and Johnson against each other, Trump said he thought Johnson “would be a great prime minister.” “I think he’s got what it takes,” the president added.

British critics were outraged about Trump's comments. Labour Party boss Jeremy Corbin, a radical leftist who reportedly collaborated with mass-murdering communist regimes during the Cold War, slammed Trump and questioned whether his mother had taught him manners. London's controversial Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, who has presided over surging crime rates, ripped Trump as well, expressing outrage after Trump said the mayor had done a “very bad job on terrorism.” Other political figures on the far left went ballistic, spewing false accusations against Trump and claiming that a “racist” should not be allowed to meet the British queen. But Trump took it all in stride, and reiterated that The Sun had omitted many of the positive things he said about May and the United Kingdom.

But Trump's comments represent a total shift from the rhetoric of globalist former President Barack Hussein Obama, who warned Brits before Brexit that they should stay in the EU or face serious consequences. The ex-president also threatened ahead of the vote that if they declared independence from Brussels, the Brits would be “at the back of the queue” in negotiating any trade deals with America. Ironically, though, polling suggested that Obama's half-baked interference in the historic U.K. vote only strengthened the pro-secession movement. By contrast, Trump, who was then a candidate for president, predicted that Brexit would succeed and encouraged the British people to reclaim their nation from globalists in Brussels. Of course, he was proven correct.

After the interview appeared online, Trump said in a press conference that The Sun had omitted many of his comments praising Prime Minister May. “I didn’t criticize the prime minister,” Trump explained. “I have a lot of respect for the prime minister and unfortunately there was a story that was done which was generally fine but it didn’t put in what I said about the prime minister and I said tremendous things. Fortunately we tend to record stories now so we have it for your enjoyment if you'd like it. We report when we deal with reporters. It is called fake news.” During the interview with The Sun, Trump also ridiculed the “fake news” purveyors at the Washington Post, dismissing the increasingly shrill anti-Trump hysteria factory as a “lobbyist for Amazon.” Establishment bigwig Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, bought the Post and accelerated its transformation into a transparent propaganda megaphone for globalism and dishonest anti-Trump extremism.

Unfortunately, the British people have been betrayed by globalists yet again. But fortunately, the story does not have to end here. And with President Trump on their side, the people of Britain can reclaim their sovereignty, boost their prosperity, restore self-government, and ignore the increasingly deranged threats from a totalitarian EU that refuses to accept the will of the people. Just Trump's public comments exposing the fraud may well crush the plans of globalist insiders to keep the British people under Brussels' boot. But the Brits and the American people must continue to educate themselves and organize if they hope to preserve and protect their liberties. Globalists have already shown that they will use deception and immorality to advance their agenda. But patriots and liberty-minded people everywhere can defeat them using the truth.

Photo: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

