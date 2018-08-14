Media: “Youths” Burn Cars in Sweden

Those “youths” are at it again.

This time, it’s Sweden, where a gang of “youths” have burned 100 or so cars across several areas in what authorities think is a coordinated attack. Vandalism, the media are calling it, kind of like what those crazy boys in The Blackboard Jungle might do for fun.

But it’s not vandalism, Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch claimed: It’s jihad — civilizational war — by Muslims to overthrow the Swedish government.

And these car burnings — just hours before the car-terror attack in London — are only the latest in one attack wave after another in countries suffering the mass immigration of Islamic “refugees.”

Media Reports

The mainstream media repeatedly used the term youths to describe the terror burnings, and took pains not to tell readers who the culprits might be.

CNN reported:

Around 80 cars were set on fire and a further 40 vandalized in the city of Gothenburg in western Sweden on Monday night, according to Hans Lippens, police spokesman for the country's western region.

It is not unusual for such attacks to take place in Sweden in the week before schools reopen after the summer holiday, Lippens told CNN, but "the current count and level of damage is unprecedented.”

“The police have never seen this amount of vandalism and criminality before at this particular time,” he said, referring to Monday's events in Gothenburg....

The attacks mostly took place inside so-called high-risk areas that are characterized by high unemployment and low school attendance, Lippens said. Of the 23 high-risk areas identified by police in Sweden, seven are in Gothenburg.

Reuters reported:

More than 80 cars were set ablaze in cities across southwestern Sweden overnight as groups of masked youths threw stones and started fires in what may have been a coordinated action.

‘In the Frolunda neighborhood of Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city, 31 cars burned and 35 were damaged as a group of 6-8 masked youths threw stones and started fires, according to the police’s website. A further 15 cars were burned in the northeastern parts of Gothenburg while car fires were also reported in Trollhattan and Helsingborg....

“I get angry, for real,” [Prime Minister Stefan Löfven] said. “Honestly. What are you doing? You are destroying for yourselves, for your parents, for the entire residential area. Society must respond harshly to this."

Undoubtedly, the “the youths” are terrified that the prime minister is going to “get angry, for real.”

The Daily Mail reported that the jihadists planned the attack on social media, and that the prime minister also asked them, “What the f*** are they doing?”

What They’re Doing

Spencer of Jihad Watch can answer: They’re waging jihad, and even the prime minister called it a “military operation.”

‘“Youths’ is a frequent establishment media euphemism for Muslims,” he wrote. “If they were in Britain, they’d be ‘Asians.’ This is indeed a military operation. It is part of the jihad to bring down the Swedish state and replace it with an Islamic government.”

Indeed, such is the denial in Sweden that the authorities didn’t arrest some of the “youths.”

“We have already started making calls to the parents of the youths who were taking part in this,” a Gothenburg police spokesman told a Swedish television station. “We chose not to arrest anyone on the spot, but have identified them.”

And CNN’s “high-risk areas” are also known over there as “no-go zones,” as Breitbart reported.

Officers said Tuesday that up to 100 cars had been either burnt to or vandalized in the city and in nearby towns such as Trollhattan, an industrial area with high unemployment, and Falkenberg.

Falkenberg contains gender-segregated asylum seeker homes and police have been repeatedly attacked en mass in nearby Trollhattan, with well known Islamic State fighters hailing from the area.

Such areas, with large migrant populations, have become hotspots for violence in the Nordic nation in recent years with many described as “no-go zones.”

Up in Flames

Ever since the tsunami of refugees and immigrants began washing over Europe, car burnings have become common.

In 2017, according to one report, it was 6,000 by September, and Reuters reported in October 2016 that 2,000 cars had gone up in flames that year.

In Paris on New Year’s Eve, “youths” set fire to more than 1,000 cars, up from 935 last year.

Hilariously, one newspaper asked, “So why do the French burn cars anyway?”

The “French?”

The story continued:

The custom of setting vehicles alight on New Year's Eve reportedly began in the east of the country, around Strasbourg, in the 1990s, in the the city's poorer neighbourhoods.

It was then quickly adopted by youths in cities across the country.

Those youths again!

As for crime in general, Paul Joseph Watson offered two frightening scenes from France on Twitter.

But back to Sweden, which has a bigger problem than car burning — rape. In 2015, The Gatestone Institute called Sweden “the rape capital of the West”:

In 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country. Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment emerge: violent crime has increased by 300%.

If one looks at the number of rapes, however, the increase is even worse. In 1975, 421 rapes were reported to the police; in 2014, it was 6,620. That is an increase of 1,472%.

Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries.

Police warned Swedish women this summer not to stay out too late.

