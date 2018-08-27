Most Rapes in Sweden Are by Foreign-born Men

Foreign-born men committed most of the recent rapes in Sweden, a new report shows, with a large percentage of them being from Islamic parts of the world.

“About 58 percent of men convicted in Sweden of rape and attempted rape over the past five years were born abroad, according to data from Swedish national TV,” BBC reported, without mentioning the obvious.

And frighteningly, those convictions represent barely two percent of the reported rapes.

Ever since the mass migration of Islamic men began, rape has become an increasing problem for Swedish women.

The Details

“Immigration and crime are major issues in Sweden's general election campaign,” BBC reported of the vote on September 9. The report noted that a large percentage of the rapists were from certain parts of the world. And it wasn’t France or Germany:

The Mission Investigation programme, due to be broadcast on Wednesday by SVT, said the total number of offenders over five years was 843. Of those, 197 were from the Middle East and North Africa, with 45 coming from Afghanistan.

"We are very clear in the programme that it is a small percentage of the people coming from abroad who are convicted of rape," chief editor Ulf Johansson told the BBC.

He pointed out that the number of reported rapes in Sweden was far higher, so no conclusions could be drawn on the role of immigrants in sexual attacks.

Not drawing conclusions about rape, of course, is a specialty of police and the Western media, but in any event, the number of reported rapes is much higher, the data show.

Of the 7,369 rapes reported in 2017, just 190, 2.5 percent, led to convictions. In 2016, 6,715 people reported being raped. Just 171 cases, 2.5 percent again, ended in conviction.

Those data show, not insignificantly, that reported rapes increased almost 10 percent from 2016 to 2017.

The BBC did not report how many of the rape convicts born in Sweden have Islamic immigrant parents. That means Swedes don’t have a true picture of how immigration might be increasing the number of rapes.

Gatestone Report

The Gatestone Institute is not as timid as Swedish police when it comes to drawing conclusions from similar data. In 2015, it reported that Sweden had become the “rape capital of the West.”

The numbers are truly frightening. “In 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country,” it reported. “Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment emerge: violent crime has increased by 300 percent.”

If one looks at the number of rapes, however, the increase is even worse. In 1975, 421 rapes were reported to the police; in 2014, it was 6,620. That is an increase of 1,472 percent, while the population of the country rose about 15 percent, with almost all of the increase coming from immigration.

If anything, Gatestone underestimated the rapes in 2014. The BBC report puts the figure at 6,697, which only worsens the picture. Either way, Sweden had earned a dubious honor when Gatestone published its report:

Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries. According to a survey from 2010, Sweden, with 53.2 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants, is surpassed only by tiny Lesotho in Southern Africa, with 91.6 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of convictions could be expected to rise with a change in Sweden's rape laws. The BBC reported:

In May, Sweden changed its laws, to make sex without consent rape. Until then prosecutors had to prove that violence had been used or the victim had been exploited in a vulnerable condition.

Before the law change, there were reports of women being gang raped, and the criminals going free because the woman wasn't totally defenseless.

Rape in Germany

Rape has become a major problem for Germany, too, Gatestone reported in March:

Germany's migrant rape crisis continues unabated. Preliminary statistics show that migrants committed more than a dozen rapes or sexual assaults every day in 2017, a four-fold increase since 2014, the year before Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed into Germany more than a million mostly Muslim male migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

That crisis came to the world’s attention on New Year’s Eve 2015, as the Washington Post reported at the time, when 2,000 men rampaged through three major German cities and sexually assaulted 1,200 women, 600 in Cologne and 400 in Hamburg.

Half of the 120 suspects arrested were foreign nationals, but again, that says nothing about the other half. Were they native Germans, or the children born in Germany of Islamic immigrant parents?

At the time, police knew where the culprits came from, as the Post reported.

Officials have linked the sexual assaults to the influx of refugees. “There is a connection between the emergence of this phenomenon and the rapid migration in 2015,” Holger Münch, president of the German Federal Crime Police Office, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Many suspects had originally come to Germany from North African countries rather than Syria, officials said.

Photo of Swedish flag: Clipart.com