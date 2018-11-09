EU Resolution Demands Critics of LGBT and Islam Be Prosecuted

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — As awareness of the dangerous globalist agenda to subvert freedom and self-government grows across the Western world, totalitarians within the European Union are in such a panic that they are now openly demanding censorship of the Internet, the press, and free speech. They are also dictating to national governments that organizations they disagree with must be totally banned. And they called for governments and companies to actively propagandize the public. Critics of homosexuality, gender confusion, Islam, open borders, and more are all in the EU's crosshairs. And ironically, the EU bigwigs are making all these totalitarian and intolerant demands in the name of “democracy” and “tolerance.” Welcome to the Orwellian world of globalist EU double speak.

In a resolution passed overwhelmingly on October 25 by the European pseudo-Parliament, which is not a legislative body in the traditional sense of the term, radical EU politicians demanded that national governments “effectively ban” organizations that the outfit described as “neo-fascist.” The resolution and the press release left the term undefined, but official statements released by the EU and the text of the resolution make clear that the targets include critics of open borders, mass Islamic immigration, and the erosion of nation states and national identity. Critics of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) movement are also singled out for persecution. More than a few analysts have also noted that the resolution was targeting not so much fascists, but those opposed to the increasingly fascist policies of the ruling Western elite. In fact, the document could have easily been written by the violent fascist group Antifa.

The EU document was stunning in its bluntness. “The right to freedom of speech is not absolute,” the EU resolution reads, repeatedly blasting “right-wing extremism” in Croatia, Poland, and other European nations as the source of virtually every problem. The almost comical text, which seeks to link opinions the EU hates with actual hate, is also packed with orders to national governments and other EU bodies to wage war on undefined “right-wing extremism” and all sorts of undefined “intolerance.” Not one word is used to condemn or combat left-wing extremism, communism, socialism, violent jihad, Islamism, globalist fanaticism, totalitarianism, or the escalating official bigotry against Christians and Christian communities across much of Europe.

In addition, the controversial scheme approved by the EU “Parliament” called for a ban on “hate speech” in all nations. The bans, which already are in place across many EU member nations, would target everything from opposition to the homosexual (LGBT) agenda to criticism of Islamism and open borders. To enforce these speech controls, the EU measure calls for the establishment of special “police forces” that would work to prosecute and jail all thought criminals and those who utter banned ideas. Consider that Christians in multiple EU countries are already being jailed simply for quoting what the Bible says about homosexuality or gender. Politicians have been jailed for quoting Winston Churchill's views on Islam. Even the Bible was found to violate “hate speech” laws in one EU nation. And this is just the start.

Finally, the new EU measure, relying on various United Nations schemes as justification, “demands” that EU member states and sports federations “counteract the scourge of racism, fascism and xenophobia … by promoting positive educational activities targeting young fans, in cooperation with schools and civil society organizations.” “Cooperation” with social-media companies to push EU views through the Internet are also “necessary,” the “Parliament” said. In other words, the EU is calling for tax-funded propaganda campaigns by government to spread EU-approved viewpoints. The resolution is also working to conscript private companies, sports teams, national governments, and other institutions into its indoctrination efforts.

Ironically, part of the program has been dubbed education, and is supposedly aimed at educating. “MEPs stress the importance of education, to increase history awareness among the youth and call for a clear rejection of the fascist crimes of the past,” reads the official statement on the resolution. While the call for education on fascist crimes may be worthwhile — after all, everyone should know the history of government crimes, and particularly democide, to avoid future horrors — conspicuously absent is a call for more education on communist crimes. Communist governments murdered more than 100 million of their own people over the last 100 years. And yet, instead of prison, many “former” communists from those same mass-murdering regimes now work at high levels in the EU in Brussels.

Perhaps the most dishonest and unhinged element of the growing attacks on free speech and free expression is the abuse of the term “far-right” by globalist totalitarians in the EU and beyond, a term found throughout the document. Out of one side of their mouths, EU and UN bureaucrats point to a tiny number of National Socialists (Nazis), fascists, and racists and label them “far-right.” And out of the other side of their mouths, they point to anyone they do not like — libertarians, conservatives, Christians, opponents of mass migration, euro-skeptics, advocates of national sovereignty, proponents of traditional morality, and more — and apply the same hateful “far-right” label to them. This is classic propaganda.

In reality, though, the totalitarian advocates of speech controls in the EU Parliament have much more in common with National Socialists (Nazis), fascists, and racists than conservatives, Christians, or libertarians. In fact, a leading Conservative Party member of the EU “Parliament” recently pointed this out on the floor of the pseudo-legislative body. “When you talk about right-wing extremists, we have to remember that Nazis were national socialists. It’s a strain of socialism,” explained MEP Syed Kamall, leader of the Conservatives’ group in EU's fake Parliament. “It’s a left-wing ideology, they want the same things as you, let’s be quite clear.” Leftists freaked out. But Kamall was correct.

Indeed, the National Socialists believed (and still do) in massive government control over the economy, a bloated welfare state, strict gun control, speech restrictions, centralized political power, and Darwinian quackery claiming some “races” of humans were genetically superior to others. They also shared much in common with murderous communist totalitarians in nearby Moscow. In fact, Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels often referred to mass-murdering communist dictator Vladimir Lenin as the greatest man alive, second only to National Socialist boss Adolf Hitler. Goebbels also said that “the difference between communism and the Hitler faith was very slight,” the New York Times reported at the time.

Jihad Watch chief Robert Spencer, a fierce critic of Islamism and mass Islamic immigration into the West, pointed out on his website that the latest anti-speech EU scheme was likely to increase the persecution of those who criticize Islam. “The MEPs are living in a fantasy world,” he declared, blasting the insinuation that the rise in violent attacks against Jews was due to “right-wing” organizations. “It’s because of the Muslims they are bringing into the continent in large numbers, while moving increasingly to stifle and criminalize all dissent from their agenda.”

Spencer also noted that the real targets of the EU were not fascists or Nazis, but critics of the EU's open-borders ideology. “The problem with this is that the EU labels as ‘neo-fascist‘ and ‘neo-Nazi‘ all those who oppose their agenda of mass Muslim migration and want to preserve European states as free societies,” he warned, noting that the European kangaroo court of “human rights” had just ruled that criticism of Islamic prophet Mohamed's marriage to a six-year-old girl (and having sex with her when she was nine) was not protected as free speech. “Europe is, of course, finished.”

Of course, this is hardly the EU’s first foray into demanding speech and thought controls. As The New American reported in the summer of 2016, the EU conscripted U.S.-based Internet companies into helping wage war on free speech online. And the previous summer, this magazine documented an EU initiative to create a “unit” within the self-styled European “police” agency dubbed Europol to help censor the Internet and get rid of “extremism.” Meanwhile, the EU continues to fund all sorts of tax-funded “non-governmental organizations” promoting all manner of extremism, including funding for LGBT extremist groups with well-documented links to pedophile groups openly promoting pedophilia.

As if coordinated, the dictator-dominated UN also unleashed a new round of attacks against free speech, online freedom, free expression, and more. Just last week, a UN “Special Rapporteur” on “racism” demanded more online censorship of “ultra-right” groups and “hate speech.” Never mentioned is that fact that the whole concept of “hate speech” was introduced by the mass-murdering Soviet dictatorship, and that it typically refers to whatever speech communists and globalists hate. Meanwhile, the primary UN agency globalists are grooming to regulate and censor the Internet, known as the UN International Telecommunications Union (ITU), just re-elected a Communist Chinese agent named Houlin Zhao for the top job.

One does not need to agree with or defend every word spoken by everyone in the world to defend everyone's right to speak freely. Free speech has been a foundational concept of Western civilization for centuries. In fact, America's founders recognized free speech as an inalienable, God-given right. The fact that the EU is now literally waging war on the foundations of a free society should be alarming to everyone, regardless of their political views. This is not what Europeans were told the EU was going to do when the concept was foisted on them under the guise of “free trade.” It is time for even more worldwide resistance to the globalist agenda that would quash not just free speech, but also nationhood, self-government, and freedom. The alternative is slavery — and that is unacceptable.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

