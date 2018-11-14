Euro-Globalists Pursue EU Military for “Empire of Peace”

VALLETA, Malta — Top officials in France and globalists from across the region want the European Union to develop its own military so it can become an “empire of peace,” as French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire put it this week. Speaking to a German newspaper, Le Maire argued that the EU should be a “green” empire that could stand up to both the U.S. government and Communist China. Amid the calls for a full-blown European empire ruled from Brussels, politically toxic leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called for a true EU army. Critics across Europe and beyond, though, blasted and ridiculed the demands. In fact, one leading EU political figure noted that preventing the emergence of a “militarized” and “undemocratic” European empire dominated by Germany was the very reason the EU was ostensibly set up to begin with.

Le Maire's comments, which made headlines around the world, came in an interview with the German paper Handelsblatt. “It's about Europe having to become an Empire, as China is, and how the United States is,” the globalist official said. “But it will be a peaceful empire that relies on green growth. Neither China nor the U.S., who are leaving the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, are on this line.” The journalist, apparently shocked at what he heard, asked Le Maire to clarify his reference to a European empire. “Do not get me wrong, I’m talking about a peaceful empire that’s a constitutional state,” Le Maire continued, without acknowledging that the French people overwhelmingly voted to reject the EU “Constitution” that was ultimately imposed on them anyway. “I use the term to raise awareness that in the world of tomorrow, it will be about power. Power will make the difference: technological power, economic, financial, monetary, cultural power will be crucial.”

Of course, virtually every warmongering and totalitarian empire in human history has paid lip service to “peace.” But many have instead become mass-murdering nightmares of slavery and war under the guise of pursuing “peace.” National Socialist (Nazi) dictator Adolf Hitler, for example, was constantly blabbering about his supposed desire for peace as he spread all across Europe his empire of Big Government and Darwinist quackery claiming some “races” were superior to others. Mass-murdering communist regimes, too, were always speaking publicly about their supposed desire for “peace.” Even brutal French dictator Napoleon claimed to be pursuing peace while waging war. But in reality, most of the mass-murdering emperors and would-be emperors across Europe and beyond all throughout history only wanted peace insofar as there was no challenge to their total rule and unchecked power.

As far as the EU empire’s “power” goes, Le Maire acted as if Europe already was a unified empire, rather than a collection of sovereign nations where the populations — including the French population — have consistently rejected further surrender of sovereignty. “Europe should no longer shy away from displaying its power and being an empire of peace,” the “Economics and Finance” minister said. As an example of this empire displaying its power, he called on the EU to ignore U.S. government sanctions on the regime in Iran by continuing to do business with Tehran. The EU superstate, he said, must “tell the U.S. clearly: we are a sovereign continent.” Again, without ever obtaining consent from the peoples of Europe — in fact, when they have been asked, they have said no — the EU and many of its leading officials are already behaving as if the EU were a “sovereign” empire.

Le Maire also called for the EU to wage war on legal tax avoidance, which he dangerously and dishonestly referred to as tax evasion. Basically, the radical minister wants the EU to force all member nations to submit to EU dictates on taxation policy, to ensure that companies do not set up shop in a lower-tax jurisdiction. Even non-EU members such as Switzerland are being bullied by the “empire” in Brussels. In order to “establish Europe's sovereignty,” Le Maire also called for completing the “Banking Union,” which would put the superstate in charge of banking across the continent, along with the “Financial and Capital Markets Union,” which would centralize control over financial markets. He also called for more “development” of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a perpetual bailout mechanism to loot taxpayers that has been blasted as a key element of a European dictatorship.

Part of the effort to make the EU empire “sovereign” is the emergence of a full-blown EU military. This fighting force, in the works for years despite public denials by dishonest globalists, can and will be deployed by the unelected masters of the continental superstate — a regime that is still widely viewed as illegitimate by the people it purports to rule. In fact, the week before Le Maire's comments, globalist French President Emmanuel Macron, a former employee of the immensely powerful Rothschild banking dynasty, declared that the EU needed to build a “real European army.” Among other alleged threats, the EU military would protect Europe from Communist China, Russia, and even America. Seriously. “I believe in the project of a sovereign Europe. We won't protect Europe if we don't decide to have a true European army,” he said. “We have to have a Europe that can defend itself alone. We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.”

President Trump lambasted and ridiculed the unpopular French president, whose approval ratings are at about 25 percent. “President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia,” Trump wrote on social media. “Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!” Trump also took a swipe at France, reminding Macron how much the U.S. paid in blood and treasure to liberate it from the last European empire (ruled by German National Socialists). “But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!” Trump wrote. Instead of funding their NATO obligations, the EU made clear in 2016, as it was pushing for an EU military-police force, that the emerging machinery of coercion would be used within Europe to disarm citizens and raid “illegal” political meetings.

As if to double down on Macron's comments, German Chancellor Merkel, who is so unpopular that she announced she would not stand for another election, made similar remarks after Le Maire's interview was published. Speaking Tuesday to the European pseudo-Parliament, which is not a legislative body in the traditional sense of the term but rather a rubber stamp for the unelected EU Commission, Merkel praised “European unification” and joined the call for an EU army. Absurdly calling the impotent EU “Parliament” the “greatest parliament of the world,” she told EU “parliamentarians” that Brexit left a “deep wound.” But right after that, she said what was “really important” now was that the EU “work on a vision of creating a real, true, European army” so the EU could “take our fate into our own hands.” Some globalists anxious to betray their own nations cheered. When EU parliamentarians booed her, however, she responded: “I am really pleased about [the fact that] I’m annoying some people.”

Annoying might be an understament. Indeed, aside from Trump's criticism, leading European political figures also blasted the comments. United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and Brexit engineer Nigel Farage, who is also a member of the EU parliament, blasted Merkel's speech. “The European project was set up to stop German domination, and what you've seen today is a naked takeover bid,” he warned the EU's pseudo-Parliament. Responding to the earlier “empire” remarks by Le Maire, Farage could barely contain his disgust. “This is a European Union that wants to become an empire, a militarized European Union,” the popular advocate of liberty and self-government declared. “An undemocratic European Union, a European Union that seeks to continually expand to the east, a European Union that has launched a new Cold War against the United States of America.”

The unusually honest admissions calling for a European “empire of peace” with its own military came just days after fringe useful idiots of the establishment across Europe called for a European “Republic.” Among other schemes, this EU “Republic” would see the final vestiges of nation-states abolished and all power centralized in Brussels. The movement, which was promoted by PR gurus and their media allies as an effort of “artists and intellectuals,” featured tiny demonstrations by extremist activists in various cities across Europe on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1 — a tragic war brought about by globalism and globalists, Macron's false interpretation notwithstanding. The manifesto of the fringe group, dubbed the European Balcony Project, declared that “the sovereignty of states is hereby replaced by the sovereignty of citizens.”

Of course, some top European globalists are going further, revealing the ultimate game plan — a New World Order global system built up using regional orders such as the EU. In 2014, for instance, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who wrote a book called New World Order, openly called for “global standards” and “global governance” in taxation. In his column, headlined “Why Taxation Must Go Global,” the radical German politician literally called for the imposition of a global tax regime on all of humanity. Le Maire, too, in his recent interview, called for imposing a “more effective international tax system” that would include a “worldwide minimum profit tax.” And if there was any doubt about what sort of EU empire these fanatical globalists would build, then-EU Council President Robert Fico, a “former” communist, made it clear last year when he called for an end to voting and public referenda by European peoples “which pose a threat to the EU.”

The New American magazine has been warning for three decades that Deep State globalists were conspiring to smash liberty and national sovereignty in Europe. And all the while, those same Deep State globalists have been using their propaganda organs disguised as “news” outlets to ridicule and belittle anyone who pointed that out. But today, they are openly boasting of their plans to create an unelected “empire” with its own military that will destroy self-government, liberty, and Western Christian civilization. Americans and the United States are in the crosshairs, too, as globalists work to regionalize and then globalize governance. It is not too late to stop the globalist agenda in Europe or anywhere else. But those who love freedom and the blessings of liberty must get involved urgently, before the illegitimate “empire” can no longer be challenged using legal means. And that time is fast approaching.

Image: kamisoka via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

