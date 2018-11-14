Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Why the New World Order Wants Mass Migration into the West

In this interview, The New American's Alex Newman and William F. Jasper discuss how the mass immigration into the Western world advances the globalist objective of a New World Order. First they show that the "humanitarian" claims are a fraud. Then they show the "economic" rationale is a fraud. The real agenda is to smash nation-states on the road to global government.

