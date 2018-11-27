British Politician: Elites Want Unlimited Migration to Create Third World West

We’ve already seen an early step involving language manipulation, with illegal aliens euphemistically rebranded “undocumented workers.” But the larger goal, if British politician Janice Atkinson is correct, is to remake the West through massive Third World migration.

Atkinson, an independent member of the European Parliament for South East England, is warning about the “Global Compact for Migration” (GCM), a little known United Nations scheme. As she wrote in a recent Voice of Europe piece:

The ‘Global Compact for Migration’, in the works since April 2017, is a rather hushed up plan to move large numbers of people from the third world to countries with a strong, sustainable economy.

In other words, the United Nations along with all the countries who have signed up to this plan want to move large numbers of people from Africa, the Middle East and Central America into Europe, North America and East Asia.

The key aspects of the plan reveal that illegal immigration will in future no longer be treated as a crime:

‘…protect the safety, dignity and human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants, regardless of their migratory status, and at all times…’

They also reveal that the United Nations wants regular migration, over an indefinite period:

‘…the development of a Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration…’

And the plan also outlines what they see as the need for steps towards a world government:

‘…make an important contribution to global governance and enhance coordination on international migration…’

In fairness, Atkinson’s quoted lines don’t explicitly state that illegal migration would be “decriminalized.” Yet reading between the lines isn’t hard given how immigrationists have so often tipped their hand.

Earlier this year, for instance, socialist French president Emmanuel Macron said that “‘bombshell’ population growth in Africa means Europe is entering an ‘unprecedented’ age of mass migration … asserting that the two continents’ destinies are ‘bound,’” reported Breitbart.

Most shockingly, Macron cited an “Africa expert” who’d said, approvingly, that the number of Africans living in Europe will rise from nine million today to between 150 million and 200 million during the next three decades.

Since this would be a phenomenon of Western Europe, whose population is only 400 million — and given that native Europeans have below-replacement-level fertility rates (i.e., they’re disappearing) — this means that 2048 Western Europe would largely no longer be Western. Thus, much as with the indigenous Ainus in Japan, who’ve largely been subsumed by the Japanese, this amounts to the destruction of cultures and peoples, what some call demographic genocide.

This isn’t your grandfather’s immigration, but has another name: “replacement migration.” The UN actually had a web section on this, mind you, explicitly entitled “Replacement Migration.” Yet it now, interestingly, resolves to a page stating “Not Found,” with clicking the “cached” (older) version bringing the same dead-end result. I had to use the Wayback Machine Internet archiving service to find the section — the “conclusions” page is here.

Why this zeal to replace European-descent populations? Why is Diversity™ stressed for them (“It’s our strength! Yay!”), but not for non-European countries, even wealthy ones such as insular Japan?

The selling point is that the low-fertility-rate-plagued, aging West needs workers. As this Center for Global Development (CGD) article puts it, “Europe will continue aging, with labor demand exceeding supply in critical sectors such as nursing and healthcare.”

Yet a clue that the CGD’s appeal is more slick marketing than truth in advertising — that the organization doesn’t really care about “aging” Europeans or their continent’s economic future and perhaps has an ulterior motive — is that only a liar, or someone who doesn’t care enough to ponder the issue deeply, could draw its flawed conclusion.

For the CGD’s argument is refuted with one word: robotics.

We’re continually bombarded with articles warning that robots will supplant a high percentage of workers in the near future. “Where will people find jobs?” is the lament. So why does Europe need 200 million more Africans?

The fantasy is that these new arrivals, hailing from dysfunctional nations, will support aging Europeans. The reality is that they’re more likely to become part of a huge, dependent, socialist-supporting underclass.

Bow to the Inevitable

The second immigrationist argument is that by “2050, sub-Saharan Africa will have 800 million new workforce participants,” as the CGD writes, who’ll enter Europe seeking opportunity no matter what we do. So just throw up your hands and accept the inevitable transformation of Europe into “Eurafrica,” as some “experts” are calling it.

But “Can’t lives on Won’t Street,” as the saying goes. The notion that the most technologically advanced civilization in world history can’t secure its borders and deport illegals is laughable. The issue isn’t a matter of way, but will.

The Destruction of the Occident Is no Accident

Thus do many suspect that the immigrationists’ real motive isn’t concern about old white people, young Africans, or sclerotic economies — the motive is globalist ambitions. Forging a united European Union (or larger) empire requires destroying national cohesion by eliminating the sense, and reality, that people within a given nation are one people. If they’re just peoples reflecting the whole world, why would they object to a one-world government?

Note that the Romans (with the Jews) and the Eastern European Marxists behaved likewise: They sometimes moved populations around and mixed them to eliminate group cohesion and, therefore, resistance to their imperial rule.

Another factor driving immigrationists is that European-descent people are an obstacle to globalism. In the United States, for instance, the less-globalist Republican Party derives 90 percent of its votes from whites. The essentially open-borders, brazenly statist Democratic Party wins all other major groups by wide margins.

As for the Global Compact for Migration, Atkinson informs that “only America, Hungary and Austria have left or rejected” the scheme, “with Poland, Croatia, Czechia and Australia reportedly considering a similar move.”

“Britain and over a 180 other countries are still signed up to it and are due to meet in December to finalise the policy and adopt it into practice,” she continues.

She claims this means that in two months, illegal migration will no longer be considered a crime. Whether literally true or not, it’s clear that nefarious forces want the West diversified into demographic destruction. For an aging West is still the West — and they want it gone.

