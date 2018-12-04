Tuesday, 04 December 2018

Journalist Speaks Out Against UN Persecution, Corruption

In this interview with The New American magazine, Italian Insider editor John Phillips speaks out against the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and its efforts to destroy his newspaper and have him imprisoned for honest reporting. Phillips also warns that the UN FAO has become a cesspool of corruption under the leadership of José Graziano, a Brazilian socialist. But policymakers in Washington can do something about it, he says.

UN Seeks Criminal Charges Against Editor for His Reporting

