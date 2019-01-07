Brexit Betrayal and the EU Liars Club

"When it becomes serious, you have to lie." So quipped Jean-Claude Juncker, in one of his moments of candor. Juncker is, of course, president of the European Commission, and as such is the chief Eurocrat overseeing the sabotage of Brexit, including the deceitful “negotiation” charade with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Juncker’s infamous quote above is but one of many such admissions by him and his coterie of Eurocrat confreres underscoring the obvious fact that lying, secrecy, and deception are standard operational procedure for the EU elites, as we demonstrate below.

Juncker appears to have made a career of lying. In 2013, he was forced to resign as prime minister of Luxembourg after being caught in a spying and corruption scandal involving Luxembourg’s security agency, SREL. At the time, Juncker was Europe's longest-serving head of government, having been prime minister since 1995. He was thus responsible for overseeing SREL’s illegal activities, which included phone taps of politicians and pay-to-play access. He insisted that he knew nothing about these activities. The scandal — the investigation of which is still ongoing — did not preclude him from moving up to the EU’s top executive post, however. Indeed, the SREL skullduggery is likely to have been a feather in his cap, seen as a requisite virtue by the denizens of Brussels. After all, he had already proven himself a dedicated servitor of “The Project,” as EU insiders have cryptically referred to their budding superstate for the past several decades. While serving simultaneously as the prime minister and finance minister of Luxembourg, Juncker was the first permanent president of the Eurogroup, which is composed of the finance ministers of those EU member states that have adopted the euro as their currency. That lengthy stint (2005-2013) not only earned him the title of “Mr. Euro,” but also enabled him to play key roles in major EU schemes to usurp and centralize power.

Juncker was a central player, for instance, in the debt crises in Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain. And he helped push through enormous bailouts for the “Too-Big-To-Fail” megabanks that had, in the first place, caused the crises with their fraudulent loan practices — banks such as Goldman Sachs, infamously known as the “vampire squid” for its notorious predatory practices. Goldman Sachs is also known as “Government Sachs,” since it has been extraordinarily successful in rotating its “former” executives in and out of top government posts, particularly in the United States and the European Union. This past November Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein hopped on the Project Fear II bandwagon again, claiming Brexit is causing much hand-wringing among nervous CEOs and suggesting there should be a re-vote on Brexit. His effort to sabotage Brexit is hardly surprising since, according to Reuters, “Goldman Sachs donated a six-figure sum to the campaign to keep Britain inside the European Union in 2016.”

But, back to Juncker and his penchant for lying. It is essential to remind ourselves of this in order to understand: 1) the “process” of the Brexit negotiations between Team May and Team Juncker; 2) the false claims and assurances by both sides — while both are actually the same pro-EU/pro-Remain side, and; 3) the deceptive, intentionally ambiguous text of the May/Juncker Withdrawal Agreement, which has been denounced by critics across the board as a betrayal and “Brexit in name only.”

Remember Juncker’s admission: "When it becomes serious, you have to lie." When he made that statement in 2011, it was to a closed-door meeting of members of the European Movement International (EMI). He, undoubtedly, considered the audience to be a friendly group of fellow globalists, and probably thought that the “Chatham House rules” of secrecy applied. He also, most likely, did not know that his comments were being videotaped and might soon come back to haunt both him and the entire effort to transform the EU into the United States of Europe, a fully empowered super-state crushing into oblivion the few residual sovereign powers of its member states. The context of Juncker’s confession about lying-as-policy involved the Greek debt crisis, and specifically, his lying about secret meetings and agreements. In the same session with his EMI comrades, he defended the preference for discussing Eurozone policies (such as the bank bailouts and bail-ins that rob from the taxpayers and depositors to benefit Juncker’s banking elite pals) in secret. “I am for secret, dark debates,” he said.

“We continue step by step until there is no turning back.”

Well, Brexit is very serious business indeed, so lies and deception were to be expected, and the U.K./EU negotiations have taken place (and continue to the present) in “secret, dark debates.”

Juncker was confronted about his admitted lying in an interview with Der Spiegel, Germany’s leading news magazine. Der Spiegel, which is reliably liberal-left, internationalist, and pro-EU, nevertheless challenged him to reconcile his statement with his claim that he is a Christian who believes in the Ten Commandments:

SPIEGEL: Are you familiar with the Eighth Commandment?

Juncker: Of course. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.

SPIEGEL: Apparently you don't take it very seriously. More than two weeks ago, you denied a report by SPIEGEL ONLINE about a secret meeting of several European Union finance ministers to discuss the situation in Greece, even though the official limousines were already pulling up in Luxembourg.

Juncker: The most important commandment is not to inflict harm on others. Although it isn't stated quite that way in the Ten Commandments, it follows from them….

SPIEGEL: With this false denial, you not only harmed your own credibility, but that of European financial policy as well….

SPIEGEL: Are you saying that, as a finance minister in the age of global capital markets, you cannot tell people the truth?

Juncker: I do not have a ready answer to your question. My main concern is to protect people from detriment. That's why I feel practically compelled to make sure that no dangerous rumors begin to circulate. I'm certainly not going to go to confession because of a false denial. God understands more about the financial markets than many who write about them….

SPIEGEL: When secret meetings are held and the truth isn't always being told, people gain the impression that there must be something wrong with this Europe.

Juncker: People understand perfectly well that politicians have to discuss sensitive issues behind closed doors…. I chose to produce a small wave of outrage over a white lie.

White lie? Lying about secret darkroom policies that purloin tens of billions of euros and transfer them to others is a mere harmless “white lie”? The deception by EU elites doesn’t always involve explicit lying. Here’s another infamous quote from Juncker: “We decide on something, leave it lying around and wait and see what happens. If no one kicks up a fuss, because most people don’t understand what has been decided, we continue step by step until there is no turning back.” He said this regarding the introduction of the single currency, the euro. But it also accurately describes the process by which Brussels has assiduously, stealthily extended its control through the EU “integration” process.

Juncker and his fellow globalists used a combination of outright lying and stealth deception to foist the Treaty of Lisbon on the peoples of the EU after the attempt to approve the EU Constitution failed. In 2005, French and Dutch voters rejected the proposed Constitution, realizing it was a blatant grab for power and a vicious blow to national sovereignty. Irish voters also rejected it, but were forced to vote again, until enough voters were either intimidated or bribed to approve it. And the EU elites, who prattle endlessly about the virtues of democracy, suppressed every other effort for a national referendum on the subject. Nevertheless, since the Constitution required unanimous assent, the French and Dutch “nays” scuttled the Constitution. But not for long. The EU autocrats merely resurrected the Constitution, redubbed it the “Treaty of Lisbon” and approved it as a treaty.

Juncker grudgingly acknowledged the validity of critics’ charges that the treaty is a semi-disguised attack on national sovereignty. “Of course there will be transfers of sovereignty,” Juncker said, as reported by The Telegraph on July 3, 2007. “But would I be intelligent to draw the attention of public opinion to this fact?”

Lisbon Treaty — Juncker’s “Sleeping Beauty”

After the Brexit vote, EU leaders decided to rush ahead with their push for new powers for Brussels, especially regarding the creation of a full-fledged EU military. Juncker used the metaphor of Sleeping Beauty in a clear reference to the EU’s tried-and-true tactic of hiding trap-door clauses in the legalese of their treaties and agreements, and then letting them lie dormant until a strategically propitious future date when they can be “awakened” and sprung for maximum effect.

In a December 11, 2017 press release, Juncker stated: “In June I said it was time to wake up the Sleeping Beauty of the Lisbon Treaty: permanent structured cooperation. Six months later, it is happening. I welcome the steps taken today by Member States to lay the foundations of a European Defence Union.”

The Toynbee Imperative

Although public-opinion surveys have long shown that trust in politicians has never been particularly strong, many voters still find it difficult to believe that their rulers are regularly, flat-out lying to them, directly to their faces, on the most important issues of the day. However, the systematic treachery of EU leaders is making it inescapably more obvious that they are operating under rules of treachery that we might refer to as the “Toynbee Imperative.”

In a speech entitled “The Trend of International Affairs Since the War,” delivered in June 1931 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to the annual conference of the Institutions for the Scientific Study of International Relations, Arnold J. Toynbee stated: “It is just because we are really attacking the principle of local sovereignty that we keep on protesting our loyalty to it so loudly.... I will merely repeat that we are at present working, discreetly but with all our might, to wrest this mysterious political force called sovereignty out of the clutches of the local national states of our world. And all the time we are denying with our lips what we are doing with our hands.”

Dr. Toynbee (1889-1975) was no run-of-the-mill intellectual; he is widely considered to be one of the most influential historians/philosophers of the 20th century. His importance largely derives from his position for many years as the official historian and oracle for the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA, also known as Chatham House), the sister organization of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Leading members of the RIIA and CFR were the main architects and prime movers not only in the effort to create the United Nations as a platform for eventual world government, but also in the effort to create the United States of Europe as a regional step in that direction. Together, the RIIA-CFR brain trust comprises the central nervous system of the Deep State leviathan that is threatening to extinguish all freedom on this planet by dismantling all checks and balances against global centralized power. And every step along the way they have employed the Toynbee Imperative of lying audaciously.

We can point, for instance, to British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Edward Heath, when he led Britain into the European Economic Community (as the EU was then known) in 1973. “There are some in this country who fear that in going into Europe we shall in some way sacrifice independence and sovereignty,” Heath stated in a TV broadcast in January 1973. “These fears, I need hardly say, are completely unjustified.” Heath, of course, as documents now prove, was lying — denying with his lips what he was doing with his hands. He was a knowing, willing participant in treason against his own country. Three years earlier, in 1970, Prime Minister Heath was the primary speaker at a glittering banquet celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the RIIA. (He was also at that time an honorary president of the Institute.) He praised the RIIA for its “outstanding” contributions and insisted “successive British governments have been deeply indebted to the Institute for all it had achieved.”

Prime Minister Theresa May is treading the same RIIA-CFR path as Heath and successive PMs — particularly John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and David Cameron. So it is hardly surprising that she has also adopted Toynbee’s prescription of deliberate deception to promote her Brexit-in-name-only “Withdrawal Agreement.”

Photo of Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker: AP Images

