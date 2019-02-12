Billionaire Soros Warns of Collapse of the European Union

In a lament written for the Project Syndicate on Monday, billionaire George Soros sees the coming collapse of the European Union. It sounded like an obituary written by the EU’s godfather:

Europe is sleepwalking into oblivion, and the people of Europe need to wake up before it is too late. If they don’t, the European Union will go the way of the Soviet Union in 1991. Neither our leaders nor ordinary citizens seem to understand that we are experiencing a revolutionary moment….

The next inflection point will be the elections for the European Parliament in May 2019. Unfortunately, anti-European forces will enjoy a competitive advantage in the balloting. There are several reasons for this, including the outdated party system that prevails in most European countries, the practical impossibility of treaty change, and the lack of legal tools for disciplining member states that violate the principles on which the European Union was founded.

Translation: Citizens are waking up to the personal and political liberty they lost when they traded it for the promise of an improved economy.

Soros complained that the EU had unnecessarily exposed its iron fist back in 2017:

The EU made a fatal mistake in 2017 by strictly enforcing the Dublin Agreement [whereby the EU controls member states’ immigration policies], which unfairly burdens countries like Italy where migrants first enter the EU.

This drove Italy’s predominantly pro-European and pro-immigration electorate into the arms of the anti-European League party and Five Star Movement in 2018. The previously dominant Democratic Party is in disarray. As a result, the significant portion of the electorate that remains pro-European has no party to vote for.… A similar reordering of party systems is happening in France, Poland, Sweden, and probably elsewhere.

Project Syndicate says only this about Soros:

George Soros is Chairman of Soros Fund Management and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. A pioneer of the hedge-fund industry, he is the author of many books, including The Alchemy of Finance, The New Paradigm for Financial Markets: The Credit Crisis of 2008 and What it Means, and The Tragedy of the European Union.

Alas, such a cryptic biographic of the billionaire fails to inform readers about his decades-long intentions to collectivize the world.

The Media Research Center (MRC) spent a year investigating Soros’ attempts to influence world politics and policies and bend them to his particular collectivist worldview. Calling him the “Godfather of the Left,” MRC exposed “his business dealings, his political involvement and his extensive connections to the media … show[ing] that much of the more than $8.5 billion Soros has given to charity has in turn been used to advocate for hardcore left-wing policies around the globe.”

They include:

$400 million to manipulate higher education;

Starting revolutions, funding radicals and attacking national currencies;

Personally funding some of the top names in America’s left, from Barack Obama to Nancy Pelosi and to politically active liberal organizations as well; and

Aid[ing] hundreds of left-wing groups in America each year under the auspices of his Open Society Foundations. Since 2000, Soros has given more than $550 million to liberal organizations in the U.S., underwriting every major liberal initiative — pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, pro-gay marriage, pro-drug legalization, pro-union, pro-government-funded media.

MRC has only scratched the surface of Soros’ revolutionary efforts. At DiscovertheNetworks.org, one finds 49 pages of single-spaced exposures of his funding efforts to undermine national sovereignty and build in its place a world government.

There’s a dark spiritual side missing in nearly every reference made to the billionaire as well. From DiscoverTheNetworks.org comes this:

In his 1987 book The Alchemy of Finance, for instance, he wrote: “I admit that I have always harbored an exaggerated view of self-importance — to put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes or, even better, a scientist like Einstein.”

Expanding on this theme in his 1991 book Underwriting Democracy, Soros said: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood,” fantasies which “I wanted to indulge … to the extent that I could afford.”

In a June 1993 interview with The Independent, Soros, who is an atheist, said he saw himself as “some kind of god, the creator of everything.”

In an interview two years later, he portrayed himself as someone who shared numerous attributes with “God in the Old Testament” — “[Y]ou know, like invisible. I was pretty invisible. Benevolent. I was pretty benevolent. All-seeing. I tried to be all-seeing.”

Soros told his biographer Michael Kaufman that his “goal” was nothing less ambitious than “to become the conscience of the world” by using his charitable foundations.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed Soros’ worldview of himself as the Earth’s messiah:

It seems that Soros believes he was anointed by God. “I fancied myself as some kind of god ...” he once wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

When asked by Britain's Independent newspaper to elaborate on that passage, Soros said, “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

Soros admitted that insanity runs in his family. He once confided on British television: “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

At age 88, Soros will shortly meet his Maker, in a meeting that religious-minded individuals would say isn’t likely to go well for the messianic megalomaniac. In that meeting with his Maker, Soros will have a lot of explaining to do, including how he enticed sovereign citizens in Europe to give up their God-given freedoms in exchange for the mess of pottage, i.e., the false promise of economic prosperity.

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American blog primarily on economics and politics.