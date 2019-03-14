Nigel Farage Slams Theresa May, EU, and Tories Over Brexit Betrayal, Urges EU to Veto Brexit Extension

Brexit leader Nigel Farage (shown) was in top form as he rose on the floor of the European Parliament in Strasbourg to issue a scathing (though humorous) denunciation of both British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leaders of the European Union, many of whom he called out by name. His blistering barrage came shortly after the House of Commons in the British Parliament voted overwhelmingly (by 391 votes to 242) on Tuesday to reject PM May’s latest agreement to effect Britain’s exit (Brexit) from the EU.

He took particular aim at European Council President Donald Tusk, EU Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, declaring: “We don't want to be governed by you; we want to govern ourselves!"

Even though she had voted against the Brexit in the historic June 2016 referendum, Theresa May had pledged that as the newly installed prime minister she would carry out the will of voters and implement arrangements for Britain to leave the EU. The New American expressed doubt from the get-go that her promises could be trusted, and we pointed out why in an August 18, 2016 article entitled “Is New Brit PM Theresa May Sabotaging Brexit With Endless Delays?” Articles detailing some of her subsequent betrayals can be seen here, here, and here.

Now, after frittering away nearly three years in negotiation charades with the EU, and with little over two weeks left before the March 29 deadline, May tried unsuccessfully to push through her latest version of a treaty, which is really a sham Brexit agreement, a Brexit-in-name-only, that would leave the UK trapped inside the EU. She received another humiliating defeat. A headline in The Sun on March 13 read: “Theresa May’s Brexit deal crushed by MPs AGAIN meaning we’re no nearer to quitting EU after 993 days.”

“Britain was last night plunged into chaos once again as MPs voted to kill off Theresa May's Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242,” The Sun story began. “Now 993 days after the referendum, and with just 17 days before Brexit, Brits are still in the dark about when or if we will ever leave the EU.”

During his EU Parliament speech on March 13, Nigel Farage turned to the EU’s Brexit negotiator and said: “Mr. Barnier, I told you that treaty wouldn’t go through the House of Commons. You didn’t believe me. It’s been rejected. I think you pushed your luck too far.”

However, Farage said, Theresa May and her allies in Parliament would, no doubt, still find a way to evade the Brexit mandate to leave the EU by March 29 of this year.

“The gap between the political classes in the UK and public opinion is a gaping chasm,” he charged. But this has served to unify Britain and increase resolve to regain full sovereignty and independence, he said. "We have had enough!” Farage declared. “We have seen the snarling anger towards our country of Mr. Verhofstadt. The bureaucratic intransigence of Mr. Barnier. The constant stream of insults that come from Mr. Tusk. And we are of one mind: we don't want to be governed by you; we want to govern ourselves!"

"I’m sure the next installment of this will be the Prime Minister next Thursday going to the European Summit in Brussels — another humiliating display — where she begs for an extension of Article 50” to push the March 29 deadline to June 30.

“I’ve got a solution to all of this,” said Farage. "I heard Mr. Barnier this morning say if this treaty gets passed, the next phase of negotiations could last to up to four years. I thought, ‘enough.’ We don’t want to waste another four years of our life, four more years of agony, and you don’t want to waste another four years.”

Farage then challenged the EU to veto any British request to extend the deadline and let the UK leave without any May-EU Brexit deal.

"There is a simple solution and that is that the British request to extend is vetoed at that European Summit. We leave on March 29,” he proposed. "Most of the preparations have been done. Even if there are a few, short-term bumps in the road we leave and both you and we can get on with the rest of our lives."

"You’ve got your plan,” Farage reminded his globalist parliamentary opponents. “You want the United States of Europe, you want your army, you want everyone to join the Euro, you want to get rid of the nation-states. We are just a damned nuisance!”

Then, in a final tweak to remind them that, should they block the Brexit, he would be back to haunt them with reinforcements. "The European Elections — you don’t want me coming back here, or hordes of Eurosceptics coming back here," he warned.

In his own hour-long national radio show on LBC, Mr. Farage explained the convoluted machinations of Prime Minister May and her parliamentary cabal to wreck the Brexit.

More than any other individual, Farage has been the face and voice of the Brexit movement for many years. He was also the longtime leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), the primary political organization that delivered the vote for Brexit. In December 2018 Farage announced his resignation from UKIP, citing differences with new UKIP leader Gerard Batten. He has since launched the Brexit Party along with other leading Brexiteers, and now sits in the European Parliament as a member of the Brexit Party. The main thrust of the new party, according to Farage, will be that Britain shall “cease to be a member of the European Union and shall not thereafter make any treaty or join any international organisation which involves in any way the surrender of any part of the United Kingdom’s sovereignty.”

Photo: Nigel Farage

