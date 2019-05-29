Bilderberg Meeting 2019: Nothing to See Here; Move Along

From a distance the gathering of some 130 wealthy and influential people in Montreux, Switzerland, starting tomorrow looks benign enough. The website of the Bilderberg Group says it’s just “an annual forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America.… It’s a forum for informal discussions about major issues.… There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.”

The group even posts its agenda items, which include “informal discussions” about Brexit, climate “change,” and the future of capitalism. All designed to put any seeker of the truth to sleep.

But a closer look reveals a much darker, more insidious and more dangerous agenda. First, the meetings operate under Chatham House rules, the first clue linking the group to the international deep state seeking to impose world government on unsuspecting citizenry. Chatham House, located in London, houses the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), a deep state organization founded at about the same time as its sister, the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), in the United States. Those rules allow a participant to attend the meetings, but he or she may not reveal the identity or the affiliation of the speaker or any other participant.

A second clue is the list of those confirmed to be attending. Thirty-one are from the United States, including Jared Cohen (CEO of Jigsaw, an affiliate of Google that is dedicated to using its technology to “counter extremism”) and Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). There’s Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, and nonagenarian who just turned 96 on Monday. There’s Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump. There’s David Petraeus, the retired Army general who served as director of the CIA under President Obama. There’s Eric Schmidt, former chairman of Google and now serving as a technical advisor to Alphabet, Google’s holding company. There’s Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

In all there are 31 attendees from the United States. And 16 of them are members of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

That’s enough evidence to validate Alex Newman’s claim that the Bilderberg Group is part of the shadowy network including the CFR that makes up the “Deep State Behind the Deep State,” a remarkably detailed expose published by The New American in January 2018. Noted Newman: “Virtually all of the attendees [at Bilderberg meetings] share at least one common element: a fanatical devotion to globalism and secrecy.”

That cloak of secrecy, however, isn’t total. Despite being sworn to secrecy, attendees have leaked enough information about what goes on behind the group’s closed and carefully guarded doors to draw an inescapable conclusion. Wrote Newman:

The policy vision of Bilderberg bosses has … been publicly articulated by attendees. Basically, what unites the seemingly disparate globalists appears to be mainly their fanatical devotion to globalism — the transfer of political power and self-government away from nation-states and the peoples who make up those nations to unaccountable supranational regimes controlled by Bilderberg attendees and other Deep State swamp creatures….

It appears that virtually every attendee at Bilderberg is and has been for more than six decades an enemy of national independence and a proponent of globalism and the ongoing global effort to undermine national sovereignty.

With that as background, one can now more clearly discern the real agenda behind the vanilla-flavored topics to be covered this weekend on the shores of Lake Geneva. There’s “A Stable Strategic Order” to be imposed upon unsuspecting citizens until it becomes futile to resist. There’s “What’s Next for Europe,” a detailed discussion of how to integrate the EU into other regional affiliations on the way to world government. There’s “Climate Change and Sustainability,” the movement that justifies more and more government control over people as the faux solution to a faux problem. There’s “The Future of Capitalism” segment, urging attendees to continue to work to move control of capital from private hands — probably not from their hands, though — to the tender mercies of the state.

And the list goes on, but the point is made. What’s going on this weekend at the foot of the Alps in Switzerland is not a garden party or a cocktail party for the elite but an extension of efforts that began in 1954 to bring together wealthy and influential collectivists to further enable and encourage them to continue their efforts to build their brave new world.

The meetings are reported to be taking place at Hotel Montreux Palace in Vaud, Switzerland (shown).

Image of Hotel Montreux Palace in Vaud: Screenshot of ad from Tripadvisor.com

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

