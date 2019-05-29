Lyon Terror Suspect an Illegal Algerian

The man accused of planting and detonating a bomb in Lyon, France, last week is an illegal alien.

Citing French media, Breitbart reported yesterday that Mohamed Hickem M., 24, whom police arrested on Monday in connection with the bombing, is an illegal Algerian. The bomb left outside a bakery in the third largest city in France injured 13, including a child.

The bombing is one of 25 terror attacks, all by Muslims, some claiming allegiance to ISIS, since 2015.

Man on a Bike

According to Breitbart, “sources speaking to Franceinfo have said that even after a day in custody, the suspect believed to be ‘the man on a bike’ (shown) who left in a paper bag filled with explosives outside of a bakery in downtown Lyon is not cooperating with police. Authorities confirmed that his parents, brother, and sister were also brought in for questioning.”

DNA evidence, those sources said, links the suspect to the scene, “while sources speaking to Le Parisien said that a search of the family home of Oullins, in Rhône, southwest of Lyon, uncovered the chemical elements used in the composition of TATP, the explosive substance identified in analysis of the bomb.”

And the French interior minister, Christophe Castaner, Breitbart reported, told CNews that cops caught the right man. “No doubt,” Castaner said, the Algerian was behind the attack, and he “certainly” meant to kill innocents.

Like so many criminal illegals in the United States, Hickem M., Breitbart reported, overstayed a visa:

Le Parisien reports that the suspect was born in Oran, Algeria, in 1995, and he had described himself as a computer programmer on LinkedIn. Mohamed Hickem M. had travelled to France to live with his family two years ago, with Mr Castaner confirming: “He had short-stay visas and then applied for a student visa to enter a school.”

A local Lyon technical college confirmed that he was not a student, stating that his application had been rejected in 2017 after the French consolate in Oran rejected his student visa application. According to information obtained by franceinfo, his temporary visas had expired and he had been living illegally in the country since 2018.

The suspect had also been working at the Ampère de Lyon high school, where pupils describe him as “a very kind supervisor, close to students, who laughed easily.”

But the “very kind supervisor ... who laughed easily” apparently didn’t think too kindly of his adopted country.

Terror History and No-go Zones

As the New York Times reported after the attack, “France has been a target of terrorist plots in recent years, especially in 2015 and 2016, when Islamist extremists waged deadly, large-scale attacks.”

The terror attacks do not include the annual car burnings attributed to “French youths,” a euphemism for Islamic youngsters waging low-grade jihad that leftists in the media call a “French tradition.”

It’s not French and it’s not a “tradition,” but in any event since 2015, again, France has suffered 25 terror attacks, according to the list at Wikipedia. All the attackers were Muslims, many were connected to ISIS.

Among the worst was the attack in January on the employees of Charlie Hebdo, a leftist magazine that frequently lampooned Mohammed, which Muslims consider blasphemy and punishable with death. Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, the sons of Algerian immigrants, murdered 12 of the magazine’s employees.

But the worst attack that year, and in French history, was in November, when nine Islamic terrorists struck in Paris with multiple suicide bombings and mass shootings. They killed 130 and injured more than 400.

In 2016, ISIS sympathizers attacked Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray Catholic Church in Normandy. The Islamic murderers slashed the throat of the 85-year-old Jacques Hamel, and seriously wounded an 86-year-old woman.

Islamic terrorists have attacked French soldiers at least twice and police at least seven times.

The attacks are largely a consequence of the country’s suicidal immigration policy, which has permitted the establishment of a Muslim beachhead in what was once called The Eldest Daughter of the Church. Such is the power of the Mohammedan host that has infested France it has established no-go zones where the French, including police, dare not venture.

Reported the Gatestone Institute in 2017, “No-go zones, through mass migration, have been emerging in the heart of Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Grenoble, Avignon — districts ‘privatized’ here and there by a mix of drug traffickers, Salafist zealots and Islamic youth gangs. The main victims are women.”

Image: Screenshot of image from French National Police