The U.S. government should immediately withdraw from the United Nations "dictators club" before the situation gets even worse. As The New American's Alex Newman explains in this video, the outfit was established to serve as the nucleus of a future world government. It is also constantly involved in scandals, ranging from UN troops systematically raping children to UN "peace" missions perpetrating savage war crimes to make people submit to a communist dictator. Congress should pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (HR 193) to Get U.S. out of the UN as quickly as possible.