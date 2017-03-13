Monday, 13 March 2017

Get U.S. OUT of the UN!

Written by 

Get U.S. OUT of the UN!

The U.S. government should immediately withdraw from the United Nations "dictators club" before the situation gets even worse. As The New American's Alex Newman explains in this video, the outfit was established to serve as the nucleus of a future world government. It is also constantly involved in scandals, ranging from UN troops systematically raping children to UN "peace" missions perpetrating savage war crimes to make people submit to a communist dictator. Congress should pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (HR 193) to Get U.S. out of the UN as quickly as possible.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Woman Chess Player Makes Move for Religious Liberty
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA