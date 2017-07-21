Friday, 21 July 2017

UN Claims Repealing ObamaCare Violates "International Law"

The United Nations dictators club claims the American people are not allowed to repeal ObamaCare under "international law." In this video, foreign correspondent Alex Newman explains why this ridiculous idea must be rejected.

 

