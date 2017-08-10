Thursday, 10 August 2017

Chinese Pastor Exposes Persecution of Christians in China

China Aid founder Bob Fu, a pastor who emigrated from China after being imprisoned for his faith, shares with correspondent Alex Newman how the Communist Chinese regime has waged war on Christianity since seizing power--and how, ironically, the vicious persecution has helped the Chinese church to spread to the point where China may soon become the largest Christian nation in the world.

