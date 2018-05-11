South Africa's Turn to Communism Exposed

On a recent trip to the United States, leaders of AfriForum, Africa's largest civil-rights organization, exposed the South African government's growing extremism, including official plans to steal land from European-descent farmers as well as escalating calls for violence and murder against minority communities. Indeed, violence, especially against farmers, is already off the charts.
In an interview with The New American magazine in Dallas, one stop on the trip to America that also included a stay in Washington, D.C., AfriForum Deputy CEO Ernst Roets explained how serious the situation was getting. Among the key concerns he expressed were the so-called “farm murders” in which innocent families — falsely accused by government of “stealing” the land — are mercilessly tortured and murdered. Thousands have been slaughtered, including babies. Meanwhile, political leaders openly sing songs advocating genocide.
