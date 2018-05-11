Friday, 11 May 2018

South Africa's Turn to Communism Exposed

Written by 

South Africa&#039;s Turn to Communism Exposed

On a recent trip to the United States, leaders of AfriForum, Africa's largest civil-rights organization, exposed the South African government's growing extremism, including official plans to steal land from European-descent farmers as well as escalating calls for violence and murder against minority communities. Indeed, violence, especially against farmers, is already off the charts.

In an interview with The New American magazine in Dallas, one stop on the trip to America that also included a stay in Washington, D.C., AfriForum Deputy CEO Ernst Roets explained how serious the situation was getting. Among the key concerns he expressed were the so-called “farm murders” in which innocent families — falsely accused by government of “stealing” the land — are mercilessly tortured and murdered. Thousands have been slaughtered, including babies. Meanwhile, political leaders openly sing songs advocating genocide.

 

Related articles:

New Film Exposes Takeover of South Africa by Communist Terrorists

Secession Push Grows as South African Regime Plots Land Thefts

World Finally Notices Plight of South Africa's Minority Farmers

AfriForum

Book by Ernst Roets - 'Kill the Boer'

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Would Not Counter China!
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA