The Arrested Chinese Princess and the Next Evil Empire

It’s what they call an international incident — that’s what happens when you lock up Chinese “royalty.” And this is precisely what the arrest of a possible heiress apparent to a Chinese tech leviathan, one that’s a major player in the nation’s world-domination scheme, amounts to.

When Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 1, the Chinese regime went ballistic. Beijing proceeded to take three Canadians, “making no secret of the fact these arrests were acts of retaliation,” writes the South China Morning Post. The regime also made clear that more “revenge hostages” might be taken if “Princess” Meng, as she is known, was not released.

Who is Meng Wanzhou? Also known as Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, she is the chief financial officer of Huawei, “a Chinese tech company based in Shenzhen that sells smartphones and telecommunications equipment around the world. Earlier this year, it became the world's second-largest smartphone maker, behind Samsung, according to IDC. It sells more phones than Apple,” as CNN informs.

Yet, as Steven W. Mosher at the New York Post writes, “To say that she is the CFO of Huawei doesn’t begin to explain her importance — or China’s reaction.”

It turns out that Meng “is Communist royalty,” Mosher, author of Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream Is the New Threat to World Order, continues. “Her grandfather was a close comrade of Chairman Mao during the Chinese Civil War, who went on to become vice governor of China’s largest province.” She’s also the daughter of Huawei’s elusive founder, Ren Zhengfei, who the Post claims is grooming Meng as his successor, though he supposedly denied this in a 2013 letter.

Yet she has problems because she’s allegedly something else as well: a criminal. As the Post explains, “Currently under house arrest and awaiting extradition to the US, she will face charges that her company violated US sanctions by doing business with Iran and committed bank fraud by disguising the payments it received in return.”

What may really put her on the radar screen, however, is that Huawei is also a bit more than it appears.

It is a spy agency of the fascist Chinese regime.

We can know this because, as Mosher points out, China’s ruling party has repeatedly said so. It stated in 2015 and restated in 2017 that all Chinese companies must participate in intelligence gathering.

According to Mosher, “‘All organizations and citizens,’ reads Article 7 of China’s National Intelligence Law, ‘must support, assist with, and collaborate in national intelligence work, and guard the national intelligence work secrets they are privy to.’”

In other words, all of China’s 1.4 billion citizens are required to, when the law demands it, be spies for Beijing. This brings us to my earlier description of the Chinese regime as fascist: Its “communist” label has long been false advertising, as it instituted free-market reforms decades ago. Its current governing philosophy is fascism, defined by founder Benito Mussolini as meaning “all within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.”

This raises a question, too: If every Chinese citizen is a potential government agent, should we tolerate Chinese nationals’ long-term presence on our soil at all?

This also brings us to how Meng’s arrest is small potatoes relative to the true threat her company may pose. While she was taken in for sanctions violations, Huawei, says Mosher, is a central player in Beijing’s worldwide spying schemes.

He writes, “The company’s smartphones, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, can be used to ‘maliciously modify or steal information,’ as well as ‘conduct undetected espionage.’ Earlier this year the Pentagon banned the devices from all US military bases worldwide.”

Moreover, Mosher reports that the “Five Eyes” — Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.S. — have not only kept Huawei out of their countries, but have persuaded Germany, India, and Japan to follow suit.

Yet the company soldiers on, thanks in part to nourishment received from China’s fascist system, with sweetheart loans, domestic-market protection from competitors, and other preferential treatment, states Mosher. Thus does it enjoy advantages over free-market rivals.

Mosher analogizes the situation to that of German steelmaker Alfried Krupp’s company, which became a wing of the Nazi Party during WWII.

Yet the real immediate threat posed by Huawei lies in its 5G technology endeavors, warns Mosher. Beijing has tasked the company with installing 5G (meaning, fifth-generation cellular wireless) “fiber to the phone” networks around the world as part of its “Made in China 2025” global technology domination plan.

Five-G technology — which is also, of course, being developed by U.S. companies — will be 100 times faster than the current 4G norm. Its “communications standard will be the means for connecting billions of devices and sensors, introducing the age of the Internet of Things (IoT),” informs SDXCentral.com. “It will also revolutionize consumers’ lives by transforming major industries and enabling future-world services such as smart cities/homes, automated cars, virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR), robotics, holograms, and telesurgery.”

More chillingly, says Mosher, even weapons systems will be under its control.

As he puts it, “Whoever controls the 5G networks will control the world — or at least large parts of it.”

Is this overstatement? Well, “Knowledge is power,” as is said, and the prospect of a tentacle of the totalitarian Chinese regime being the conduit through which our vital information flows is a scary one. It could facilitate cyber-espionage and technology theft (and worse) on a massive scale.

It should be remembered here, at risk of sounding frivolous, that China is the national version of a James Bond villain and the Barbary States of our time. The regime is smart, sneaky, steals as part of its unofficial policy, and has made world domination its aim.

I’ve reported in the past on how Beijing inserts Chinese propaganda into our schools via Confucius Institutes, successfully censors our movies, strong-arms American businesses into complying with its agenda, and aims to surpass us militarily. The regime is also allegedly violating international law by building artificial islands in the South China Sea in its efforts to dominate the region, and has made technology theft an art.

Then there was the report that Chinese general Chi Haotian actually said in a 2005 speech that genome-specific biological weapons could possibly be used to eradicate non-Chinese in the United States to make way for Chinese colonization. Given that many in China view themselves, Nazi-style, as a superior race and culture destined for world domination, that this could have been said is not far-fetched.

Now perhaps we know why Napoleon Bonaparte once warned, “China is a sleeping giant. Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move the world.”

As for Huawei, the Chinese characters comprising its name mean “To Serve China.” If we don’t take heed, we may end up serving China ourselves.

Image of Meng Wanzhou: Screenshot of a YouTube video by the South China Morning Post