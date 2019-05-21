Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Trilateral Commission | Behind the Deep State

David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission in 1973. In this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex looks at this organization and those involved working toward a new world order.

Articles Referenced:
Globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski Dead at 89
Global Gorby

