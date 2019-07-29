Israel and the United States Successfully Test Missile Defense System

Israel and the United States have recently completed a series of tests of the Arrow 3 missile defense system. The tests were conducted in Alaska and were, reportedly, highly successful and showed the system’s ability to carry out “a high altitude hit-to-kill engagement.”

The Arrow 3 system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes and reportedly demonstrated the ability to intercept and destroy ballistic targets in space. The system also proved capable of simultaneously intercepting and destroying multiple targets. The Israeli Air Force shared this video of the testing, which was conducted over the last several weeks.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the tests were done in Alaska in order to try out capabilities of the system that were not allowed to be tested in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had high praise for the new system and its capabilities. “They were successful beyond imagination. The Arrow 3 — with complete success — intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds,” Netanyahu said.

“Today, Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else.”

The Arrow 3 is an upgrade from the Arrow 1 and Arrow 2 systems, which have been in use in Israel since the early 2000s. The new system is the longest-range defensive system that Israel currently deploys. It is designed to work in concert with the short-range Iron Dome system and the medium-range David’s Sling system.

In a statement, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) confirmed the successful test. “These successful tests mark a major milestone in the development of the Arrow Weapons System,” said vice-admiral Jon Hill. “This unique success in Alaska provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing threats in the region.”

The timing of the video release may have been in response to an Iranian test of the Shahab 3 ballistic missile conducted last week. The Shahab 3 missile is, reportedly, capable of striking Israel from Iran. According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the test was conducted in an attempt to increase “range and accuracy” of the missile but many observers believe it was a signal to nations such as the U.K. and the United States, whose naval forces are encroaching into the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the ongoing oil-tanker feud between Iran and the U.K.

The destroyer HMS Duncan has now joined HMS Montrose in the Strait of Hormuz to escort British-flagged vessels through the strait.

Iranian officials have stated several times that their ultimate goal regarding Israel is the physical elimination of the Jewish state. In early July, responding to increased tensions between the United States and Iran due to U.S. sanctions and drone attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mojtaba Zolnour warned, “If the U.S. attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel’s lifespan.”

Of course, Zolnour’s threat is likely an empty one, considering no one believes that Iran has yet developed nuclear weapons. But since Iran has recently breached the uranium enrichment threshold determined by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka Iran Nuclear Deal), it’s probably wise for Israel to be prudent.

The tests of the Arrow 3 system is also an indication of the commitment that the president of the United States has made to Israel. Israel is definitely America’s closest ally in the region, if not our closest ally of all, and President Trump has proven to be the most pro-Israel president we have yet seen. Trump has relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem — something that presidents have been promising to do for several decades. Trump also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

It would be prudent of Iran to remember that relationship and put a muzzle on people such as Zolnour. Apocalyptic rhetoric can lead to apocalyptic repercussions.

Image of Arrow 3 rocket launch: Screenshot of YouTube video by ODN News