Swedish Scientist’s Idea for Saving the Planet: Eat Humans

After reading this, you may never eat another Swedish meatball. While the Green New Deal had been the epitome of “The sky is falling; let’s save the planet!” lunacy, it has been topped by Swedish behavioral scientist Magnus Söderlund’s brainchild: Eating human flesh to preserve the environment.

As Summit News reports:

Appearing on Swedish television to talk about an event based around the “food of the future,” Magnus Söderlund said he would be holding seminars on the necessity of consuming human flesh in order to stop climate change.

Environmentalists blame the meat and farming industry for a large part of what they claim is the warming of the earth.

According to Söderlund, a potential fix would be the Soylent Green-solution of eating dead bodies instead.

He told the host of the show that one of the biggest obstacles to the proposal would be the taboo nature of corpses and the fact that many would see it as defiling the deceased.

Söderlund also acknowledged that people are “slightly conservative” when it comes to eating things they are not accustomed to, such as cadavers.

The discussion took place accompanied by a graphic of human hands on the end of forks. Lovely.

In case you think the Anglosphere media got duped with satire, here’s the story at Swedish online newspaper FriaTider (Free Times). It’s real.

And unreal. Of course, maybe Söderlund, an academic at “Handelshögskolan” (College of Commerce), just wants his name in the paper (a major motivation for many “scientists”). Or maybe he just aims to make his other sustainability ideas seem more palatable — to wit: eating pets and bugs (I’ll stick with my porterhouse steak glazed with butter, thank you).

Regardless, Söderlund also reflects that quality moderns take such pride in: an “open mind,” so open the brain falls out. He’s not constrained by those bourgeois hang-ups, that Christian morality, you see — he’s outside the box, you provincial.

He also likely wants to “make his mark.” Providing further detail, the Epoch Times writes:

Conflating resistance to eating human flesh with capitalist selfishness, the seminar’s talking points ask:

“Are we humans too selfish to live sustainably?

“Is Cannibalism the solution to food sustainability in the future? Does Generation Z have the answers to our food challenges? Can consumers be tricked into making the right decisions? At GastroSummit you will get some answers to these questions — and also partake in the latest scientific findings and get to meet the leading experts.”

This actually isn’t surprising, however, coming out of Sweden, a.k.a. Crazy Idea Central, a.k.a. Poster Boy Gender Non-conforming Youthful Sentient Biped for Western Decay. In fact, maybe the Nordic country can start by eating men, which would be far more effective at eliminating “toxic masculinity” than its 2004 idea of a “Man Tax” or its feminists’ even older stroke of genius: compelling boys to sit down to urinate (standing up while tinkling is “a nasty macho gesture,” they said).

Söderlund’s idea’s timing is uncanny, though, given that he’s actually prescribing the consuming of corpses. Under “Latest news” on the FriaTider page about his proposal is the headline, “More and more Swedes are killing themselves” (I can’t imagine why). Perhaps they’d be happier, however, if they understood that Söderlund’s prescriptions are solutions in search of a problem.

Not only is the anthropogenic-climate-change thesis without foundation but, also contrary to propaganda, the modern West is a strikingly good shepherd of the Earth. Consider the United States: We have more forested area than a century ago despite having a far larger population. Our air and water are cleaner than they were 60 years ago.

And what of plastics in the ocean? Our nation is responsible for only one percent of them; the United States and Europe combined account for just two percent.

In reality, “sustainability” is achieved through technological advances, which is why Malthusian starvation predictions have never come to pass. This doesn’t stop doomsayers from making them, though. (Note, in reality, world population is ultimately poised to decrease, contrary to media myth.)

Söderlund appears the latest in a long line of green con men, cashing in on Chicken Little fears. His concerns are likely as valid as the 1894 London Times prediction that by 1945, London would be buried under nine feet of horse manure.

The real threat is that the greenies will continue burying us with propaganda and create a dystopian, leftist society lacking in innovation and wealth creation. That’s what leads to poverty and death — and, as the Third World evidences, a ravaged environment.

Photo: tiero / iStock / Getty Images Plus