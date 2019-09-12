Thursday, 12 September 2019

Mainstream Media Praising Genocidal Dictators

With the passing of Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe, the mainstream media has come to remember him differently than his tyrannical rule and record would implicate. Alex Newman talks with Dr. Duke Pesta over why the media seems to preach favorably of dictators who have murdered their own people.

