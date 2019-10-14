Monday, 14 October 2019

Follow The Money Bags to George Soros | Behind the Deep State

Written by 

In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman follows the Deep State money trail right to George Soros aka Dr. Evil. Alex discusses the different causes and organizations Soros funds, his ties to the Rothschild dynasty, his enormous ego including self-deification, his insider trading, his help for the Nazi regime, and much more.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Israel and the United States Successfully Test Missile Defense System U.S. and Israel Formally Leave UNESCO »
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA