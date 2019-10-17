Thursday, 17 October 2019

LeBron James Sides with Communist China? | Duke’s Take

The hypocrisy of NBA players like Lebron James reached a new high this week. While making millions from the Chinese market, Lebron fails to recognize China for what it is, a communist regime, claiming that others aren't so educated on the social issues as he his. Dr. Duke breaks this down in today's episode of Duke's Take.

