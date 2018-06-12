Thank You, President Trump, For Not Signing the G7 Communique

The globalists and their paid media shills are still ranting and fuming over President Trump’s refusal to play along with Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, and the other G7 leaders at the summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, this past weekend. They are especially agitated over his refusal to sign on to the Charlevoix G7 Summit Communique at the close of the gathering. The statements issued at the conclusions of G7 summits are not legally binding, but they are important as “consensus” roadmaps that the G7 heads of state can brandish to prod their legislative bodies into adopting the agreed-upon multilateral agenda. Like the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, the G7 (Group of 7 — the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy) is wont to issue flowery, noble-sounding statements freighted with traps and hidden meanings.

As we reported on June 11 following the summit (Globalists Fulminate Over Trump Smack to G7, New World Order), Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a longtime member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Trilateral Commission, and a past attendee of the secretive Bilderberg confabs, lamented on CNN that President Trump had gone against “our best allies” at Charlevoix by not signing the G7 Communique, which, she insisted, “stands for everything we stand for.”

Does the Charlevoix G7 Communique truly stand for everything we — the American people — stand for? This writer commented on that point in the June 11 article mentioned above, noting: “The G7 Communique to which Senator Feinstein so reverentially refers is hardly a manifesto that we should endorse, and we may consider ourselves fortunate that President Trump did not sign on to it. Besides endorsing the World Trade Organization, the UN’s Agenda 2030, the UN’s fraudulent Paris Agreement on global warming, the UN’s phony sustainable development, and a passel of additional socialist, globalist programs … the G7 Communique is a paean to multilateralism, and like all of its G7 predecessors, a prescription for step-by-step advancement toward a world government run by unaccountable globalist elites.”

Moreover, we could add that the newest G7 manifesto further commits the endorsing nations to push for more invasive and punitive taxes, even greater government spending (called “investing” in New World Order-speak), more onerous government surveillance (ostensibly to fight tax evasion and provide more security against terrorism and internet crime), and further exploitation of the conflicts and crises in Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and elsewhere, a virtual guarantee for involving us in perpetual wars all across the globe.

Now, let’s look at some specifics in the Charlevoix G7 Summit Communique to see why Americans should be thanking President Trump for refusing to sign it. (The full, official text of the document is available here on the G7 website). As is customary, it opens with broad, vanilla-flavored lines about prosperity, sustainability, equality, etc. It states:

We, the Leaders of the G7, have come together in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on June 8-9, 2018, guided by our shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights and our commitment to promote a rules-based international order. As advanced economies and leading democracies, we share a fundamental commitment to investing in our citizens and meeting their needs and to responding to global challenges. We collectively affirm our strong determination to achieve a clean environment, clean air and clean water. We are resolved to work together in creating a healthy, prosperous, sustainable and fair future for all.

Point three of the 28-point Communique states:

In order to ensure that everyone pays their fair share, we will exchange approaches and support international efforts to deliver fair, progressive, effective and efficient tax systems. We will continue to fight tax evasion and avoidance by promoting the global implementation of international standards and addressing base erosion and profit shifting. The impacts of the digitalization of the economy on the international tax system remain key outstanding issues. We welcome the OECD interim report analyzing the impact of digitalization of the economy on the international tax system. We are committed to work together to seek a consensus-based solution by 2020.

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), an affiliated organization of the United Nations, is a major promoter of more extensive and oppressive taxation, and when globalists at the G7, UN, and OECD talk about fighting tax evasion, they really mean they’re going to find more ways to squeeze more money out of the middle classes. Point four of the Communique is a promotion for the World Trade Organization (WTO) noting a commitment to making “bilateral, regional and plurilateral agreements [are] open, transparent, inclusive and WTO-consistent.” It also states: “We commit to modernize the WTO to make it more fair as soon as possible.” Modernization proposals invariably are designed to make the WTO more powerful, but don’t count on it getting more fair or just.

Point seven of the G7 Communique is a promo for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030, its plan for global socialism. Realizing that it cannot rally taxpayers of the developed countries to provide more “public financing” for its programs, the G7-UN-OECD crowd has come up with “blended finance,” in which globalist bankers and other private “investors” will chip in billions of dollars, but these contributions will be backed up, naturally, with public guarantees and insurance. This means, of course, that when the “sustainable development” projects turn out to be unsustainable and go bust, the taxpayers would be forced to bail them out. More details on this clever arrangement are to be found in the Charlevoix Commitment on Innovative Financing for Development, which the signatories of the Communique say they are committed to.

Point 22 states: “Africa’s security, stability, and sustainable development are high priorities for us, and we reiterate our support for African-led initiatives, including at a regional level. We reiterate our commitment to work in partnership with the African continent, supporting the African Union Agenda 2063 in order to realize Africa’s potential.” That might sound great, until you look a bit closer at the details. The New American’s Alex Newman, who has reported extensively on the African Union, wrote in 2016 that “Under the African Union's so-called Agenda 2063, a Soviet-style, United Nations-backed 50-year plan to empower undemocratic supranational institutions and centralize coercive power, the peoples of the continent will be merged into one giant mass for easier control.”

Point 23 of the Communique restates the G7’s continued support for the UN’s ludicrous, ongoing jihad against carbon dioxide and for the UN’s upcoming conference on global warming (yes, another one). It says:

A healthy planet and sustainable economic growth are mutually beneficial, and therefore, we are pursuing global efforts towards a sustainable and resilient future that creates jobs for our citizens. We firmly support the broad participation and leadership of young people, girls and women in promoting sustainable development. We collectively affirm our strong determination to achieve a clean environment, clean air, clean water and healthy soil. We commit to ongoing action to strengthen our collective energy security and demonstrate leadership in ensuring that our energy systems continue to drive sustainable economic growth. We recognise that each country may chart its own path to achieving a low-emission future. We look forward to adopting a common set of guidelines at UNFCCC COP 24 [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, 24th Conference of the Parties]."

Point 24 continues in the same vein, pledging “strong commitment to implement the Paris Agreement” by “Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union.” The European Union? Yes, the EU participates in the G7, but does not enjoy voting status there — yet.

There is more than enough in the plain text of the Communique to warrant rejection by all liberty-minded individuals. However, that is not the whole of it. Imbedded within the text are endorsements of various programs and projects of the World Bank, OECD, World Health Organization, WTO, the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, the Paris Club, and the following G7 positions, each of which is fraught with dangerous proposals:

The Charlevoix Commitment on Equality and Economic Growth

The Charlevoix Commitment on Innovative Financing for Development

The Charlevoix Common Vision for the Future of Artificial Intelligence

The Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education for Girls, Adolescent Girls and Women in Developing Countries

The Charlevoix Commitment to End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Abuse and Harassment in Digital Contexts

The Charlevoix Commitment on Defending Democracy from Foreign Threats

The Charlevoix Blueprint for Healthy Oceans, Seas and Resilient Coastal Communities

The G7 Ocean Plastics Charter

This writer would dare any reasonable American to read each of these documents without coming to the conclusion that they are larded with innumerable dangerous traps that we should never get near, let alone endorse. Instead of being bashed, trashed, slammed, and insulted for refusing to sign this treacherous “communique,” President Trump should be thanked profusely for taking this unprecedented, sensible, and courageous action.

