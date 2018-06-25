The Enemy South: Next Mexican President Says Invading U.S. is a “Human Right”

Should Mexico be declared an enemy nation? This question is more valid than ever now that our southern neighbor’s presumptive next president has declared that invading the United States — i.e., mass, uncontrolled migration — is a “human right.”

As the Daily Caller reported Friday:

Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) declared mass immigration to the United States a “human right” for all North Americans during a speech Tuesday.

“And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” Obrador said, adding that immigrants “must leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

He then declared migration “a human right we will defend,” eluniversal.com reports.

While the election is not until July 1, Obrador is by far the frontrunner.

While this may be the most brazen invasion-USA pronouncement by a Mexican politician to date, Mexico already has a track record of encouraging border jumping. As National Review wrote last March, “In December 2004, the Mexican government distributed 1.5 million copies of a pamphlet titled ‘Guide for the Mexican Migrant,’ unabashedly advising its citizens on ways to illegally migrate to the United States…. The literature went as far as recommending what type of clothes to wear when crossing a river, and explaining how to stay hydrated when crossing a desert.”

“Now, Mexico’s ministry of foreign affairs has published ‘Recommendations in Case of Immigration Detention,’ an infographic video advising illegal immigrants in the United States on ways to avoid deportation when approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents,” the magazine continued.

Of course, hypocritical Mexico doesn’t apply this open-borders standard to itself. Not only is its immigration law strict, but under the Mexican constitution, a naturalized citizen can never enjoy the full rights of citizenship — they’re reserved for the native-born.

Unfortunately, Obrador (shown) and the rest of America’s enemies, including our own immigrationists, are thus far winning this battle. Owing to the latest propaganda involving “separating families” (something most migrants do themselves when leaving their families to come here), a monkey wrench has been thrown into border enforcement. As Politico writes:

President Donald Trump may not admit it but, practically speaking, his administration’s “zero-tolerance” border strategy is dead.

Top officials at the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that reality at a meeting Thursday afternoon, according to a former department official with knowledge of the meeting.

“It’s going to be ‘catch and release’ because they don’t have the detention beds for them,” the former official said.

That same message was delivered by Brandon Judd, president of a union for Border Patrol agents, who told CNN Thursday that the executive order Trump signed Wednesday requiring families caught at the border to be detained together simply left his agency no choice.

“We’re going to have to release them,” he said.

Chalk up another one for the swamp.

It’s said that Obrador has encouraged the invasion partially as a protest against the Trump administration, and in this border battle he has a distinct advantage: a fifth column within the United States comprising a whole major political party, part of another, big-money business interests, and a good percentage of the population.

These entities all have common cause. What’s Mexico’s motivation? Obrador has admitted that his nation’s economy is dependent on remittances sent to Mexico from the United States. And as Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson put it in segment last Thursday (video below), Mexico sends “their poorest people here because it’s cheaper than taking care of them there. America is now Mexico’s social safety net, and that’s a very good deal for the Mexican ruling class.” It’s also a good deal for our business class, which wants cheap labor. This is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pro-migration and why the Republicans it donates to are wobbly on the issue.

Then there’s the big motivation: Since the 1965 immigration act took effect in ’68, 85 to 90 percent of our immigrants have come from the Third World and Asia, and 70 to 90 percent of them support Democrats upon being naturalized. Knowing this, the Democrats want to import as many future voters as possible as quickly as possible, by hook or by crook.

Add to this how a large segment of America has been brainwashed with diversity-über-alles dogma, and it’s a perfect storm of treasonous spirit: money over country, ideology over country, party over country.

Meanwhile, as Obrador preaches to us, his dysfunctional nation is coming apart at the seams. Eighteen mayoral candidates have been assassinated in the run-up to its July 1 elections, two alone in a recent 24-hour period. Despite this, in the past he has proposed pardoning those who likely murdered them, the drug cartels.

Of course, if we won’t even secure our borders — especially with what’s clearly an enemy nation — how much less dysfunctional are we?

