Trump to Skip Summit of the Americas Run by Globalists, Marxists

With globalists, Marxists, and other shady characters from across the region coming together in Lima, Peru, to advance globalism at the Summit of the Americas, at least one prominent leader will be staying home: U.S. President Donald Trump.

With globalists, Marxists, and other shady characters from across the region coming together in Lima, Peru, to advance globalism at the Summit of the Americas, at least one prominent leader will be staying home: U.S. President Donald Trump. Officially, the president's decision to avoid the summit involves “Syria” and “developments around the world.” But across Latin America and beyond, outraged establishment voices are howling and pointing to alleged nefarious motives.

Unfortunately, Vice President Mike Pence, who does not appear to share Trump's general hostility to globalist schemes and pseudo-“free trade” regimes, will be attending and leading the U.S. government team at this week's summit, organized under the auspices of the Organization of American States (OAS). While Trump has appointed a respected conservative as the U.S. ambassador to OAS, the threat posed to U.S. sovereignty remains serious, critics say.

In a statement this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the news. “President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled,” she said. “At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.” Sources quoted in the press also said no significant NAFTA announcements were expected in Lima.

The Summit of the Americas, which takes place every three years, brings together government leaders from more than 30 OAS member states. Globalists from establishment organs such as the Brookings Institution, sounding detached from reality, claimed Trump was “afraid” of meeting Latin American leaders. Other analysts claimed Trump's decision not to attend reduces expectations surrounding the summit. Some anti-communist Cubans praised the decision, saying it ensured that Trump would not appear in a photo with the mass-murdering dictator oppressing their homeland.

Far-left members of Congress were especially upset. “The hemisphere is facing serious challenges, including the crisis in Venezuela, and the U.S. void will be deeply felt,” complained globalist Congressman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), adding that Trump was “ceding U.S. leadership” of the Americas. “Unfortunately, today’s announcement should come as no surprise from an administration whose policy toward the region begins with building a wall between our country and our southern neighbors. I urge the president to reconsider his shortsighted decision.”

Among the topics on the summit agenda, according to OAS statements and news reports, is supposedly “tackling corruption,” which would be quite a difficult feat considering the level of corruption permeating the organization and its largely corrupt member governments, most of which are run by communists, socialists, or fellow travelers. Also on the “to do” list is “dealing” with Venezuela, as if foreign countries and governments have not only the right, but the duty, to sort out that nation's problems.

Of course, international organizations — very much including the OAS and the United Nations, which routinely praise Venezuela’s murderous Socialist dictatorship for its failed Big Government programs — have been a key part of the problem all along. Indeed, the UN even helped disarm Venezuela's civilian population, facilitating the regime's oppression in addition to the explosion in murder and violence. Both the OAS and the UN also happen to be filled with allies of the Maduro regime.

Fortunately for patriots concerned about the steady erosion of U.S. sovereignty and the perpetual squandering of American money on globalist organizations and schemes, Trump's absence means major moves from the Summit of the Americas are unlikely. The new U.S. Ambassador to OAS, Florida Representative Carlos Trujillo (Republican), is known to anti-communist Cubans he represents in South Florida as a conservative who campaigned strongly for Trump and supports his general agenda of protecting U.S. sovereignty and putting America First.

However, Vice President Pence has a long and consistent record of supporting globalist “free trade” schemes that undermine American independence and self-government. While he is not formally involved with establishment outfits such as the global government-promoting Council on Foreign Relations, he has proudly supported NAFTA, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and more. He has also consistently voted to fund the dictators club known as the UN, and has been an ardent proponent of U.S. intervention overseas. Even on border security, immigration, and amnesty, Pence has a record that has often been at odds with the policy positions that got Trump elected.

And it is clear that the OAS and the establishment behind it have big plans to assault self-government and nation-states. Research Associate Christian Gomez with The John Birch Society, a grassroots organization that supports national sovereignty and individual liberty as opposed to globalism and socialism or communism, highlighted the threat in a statement: “Organized like a regionalized version of the United Nations for the Western Hemisphere nations in North, South, and Central America as well as the Caribbean, the OAS is the most promising of the globalists' entangling alliances for the development of a future Union of the Americas, in much the same way that the Treaty of Rome and the European Economic Community led to development of the modern European Union.”

“What the proposed FTAAP (Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific) is to APEC, is what the FTAA (Free Trade Area of the Americas) was to the OAS,” continued Gomez. “Like both the United Nations and NAFTA, the Organization of American States is yet another example of an existing entangling alliance that represents a serious threat to U.S. national sovereignty and independence. This threat was most visible when its leaders pushed for the so-called Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA), essentially a super-NAFTA that would have encompassed all of North, Central, and South America and serve as the potential forerunner for a future Western Hemispheric Union akin to that of the European Union.”

In 2004, Gomez said, the Birch Society launched an action project dubbed “Activate Congress: STOP the FTAA.” “Through the diligent work of our informed and active members, we successfully helped thwart that would-be leviathan,” he explained. “The best way to preserve our nation's sovereignty and keep our independence is to steer clear of entangling alliances like the Summit of the Americas and to Get US Out of the OAS.” Gomez encouraged patriotic Americans who love freedom and self-government to take action through JBS projects working to expose sovereignty-stealing schemes such as NAFTA and the FTAA.

Already, the OAS meddles extensively in what have traditionally been national matters. For instance, just this month, the outfit announced that it would be “strengthening the electoral process” in Paraguay while “monitoring” the nation's presidential elections. “The objective of any electoral observation mission is to contribute to the strengthening of the electoral processes in the continent, promoting integrity, impartiality, transparency, and reliability,” claimed OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, an open-borders globalist who first came to prominence as an ambassador to Communist China and later as foreign minister in the regime of Marxist Uruguayan President José Mujica.

Almagro, despite some minor and obligatory criticism of atrocities perpetrated by the Socialist regime enslaving Venezuela, comes from a deeply troubling background. In fact, the radical pro-abortion zealot entered into high politics as the right-hand man of Mujica, a former communist terrorist with the Tupamaros before becoming a politician. Mujica was also a key figure within the Marxist Latin American network known as the Foro de São Paulo, founded by mass murdering Communist dictator Fidel Castro, the Communist Sandinistas, and disgraced Brazilian communist leader Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva. Today, despite pretending to become more moderate, Almagro continues to advance the so-called “Pink Tide” across Latin America.

Before Almagro, the OAS was led by another Socialist Party operative involved in the Marxist FSP network, José Miguel Insulza — a darling of Latin American communists and shady groups funded by statist billionaire George Soros such as the “Washington Office on Latin America.” And before Insulza, the top post at OAS was held by globalist Luigi Einaudi, a member of the establishment swamp known as the Council on Foreign Relations, whose members and leaders played a crucial role bringing brutal Communist tyrant Castro to power. Indeed, the CFR's brazen links to communist and subversive forces across Latin America are barely even concealed anymore. The CFR continues to promote the OAS and practically every other regional outfit to subvert sovereignty.

Today, the OAS continues its efforts to create an international union of the Americas, a scheme first advanced by South American revolutionary leader Simón Bolívar who dreamed of a “league” that had a common military and a supranational parliament. “The Organization of American States is the world’s oldest regional organization, dating back to the First International Conference of American States,” the OAS boasts on its webpage, referring to a summit that took place in the late 1800s. “That meeting approved the establishment of the International Union of American Republics, and the stage was set for the weaving of a web of provisions and institutions that came to be known as the inter-American system, the oldest international institutional system.”

“Today, the OAS brings together all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere,” the site continues, boasting of its efforts to spread its ideology and agenda across the region. “The Organization uses a four-pronged approach to effectively implement its essential purposes, based on its main pillars: democracy, human rights, security, and development.”

Despite getting most of its funding from U.S. taxpayers, even the principles upon which the OAS is founded are at odds with those of the United States. For instance, in 2001, OAS members signed the “Inter-American Democratic Charter” which absurdly claimed that American states have a “right to democracy” and an “obligation to promote and defend it.”

Aside from the fact that states cannot have “rights,” contrast that OAS sentiment with the guarantees provided in the U.S. Constitution. “The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government,” explains Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Indeed, that document was created by men such as James Madison, the “Father of the Constitution,” who argued in The Federalist, No. 10 that “democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property.” That is why he preferred a republican form of government based on the rule of law to secure people's God-given rights.

Of course, as this magazine has documented extensively, OAS is merely one of many supranational organizations used by globalists, communists, and others to undermine national sovereignty and individual liberty in the region. Among the others is the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), a Beijing-backed scheme founded by Castro and friends that excludes the United States and Canada. Another key outfit is the Union of South American States (UNASUR or UNASUL), a regional government controlled by FSP-aligned socialists and communists that has already created a South American “parliament” and is working on expanding further. Other regional integration schemes include MERCOSUR, the openly Marxist ALBA founded by late Venezuelan tyrant Hugo Chávez, and the “Pacific Alliance," which purports to be for more market-friendly nations.

With the establishment outrage about Trump's decision to skip the OAS meeting, it appears that the president has done the right thing. Unfortunately, though, even without him there, it is possible that globalists, communists, and international bureaucrats could advance new attacks on national sovereignty amid the global push to “regionalize” governance toward a “New World Order.”

America's Founding Fathers wisely warned against U.S. involvement in “entangling alliances” such as the OAS, NAFTA, the UN, and the growing array of international outfits seeking to subvert U.S. sovereignty. They also warned about going abroad “seeking monsters to destroy.” Trump articulated similar “America First” talking points on the campaign trail. Americans would do well to heed the founders' advice by urging their representatives to quit meddling in other countries, and to quit allowing foreigners to meddle in America.

Photo: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but grew up in Latin America. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Related articles:

Americas Summit: U.S. Government Losing Regional Influence

Will Cuba Join OAS?

U.S. Taxpayers Fund Takeover of Colombia by Marxist Terrorists

Resurgent Communism in Latin America

Obama’s Political Career Began With Castro-backed Terrorist

WikiLeaks Confirms North American Integration Scheme

UN-Linked “Elections Monitors” to Oversee U.S. Election

FTAA: Forced to Accept Aliens

Pincer Strategy Behind the FTAA

South American Union Selects Socialist Leaders

Trump VP Pence: Globalist Neocon or Solid Conservative?

Communist Mass-murderer Wins Suspicious El Salvador Election

Globalists and Gangs Back Marxist Mass-murderer in El Salvador

Exposure of Radical CFR Latin America Boss Offers Broad Insight

In Latin America, Russia and China Push New World Order