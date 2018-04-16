Summit of the Americas Inks “Commitment” to Globalism, UN Agenda

With U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro missing, government leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, signed a “commitment” promising to keep advancing the cause of globalism and even the United Nations Agenda 2030 all across the region. The implications for freedom and self-government are troubling.

The summit, which takes place every three years, was organized by the Organization of American States (OAS), a sort of wannabe European Union for the Western Hemisphere. And while the confab received plenty of press coverage, virtually nobody in the establishment media focused on the important elements — or the threat to liberty and national sovereignty.

The final declaration, officially dubbed the "Lima Commitment: Democratic Governance Against Corruption," could have easily been written by the Communist Chinese Party, or any one of its totalitarian-minded allies in Latin America. Under the guise of fighting “corruption,” the same marketing gimmick employed by Beijing in recent years to justify everything from purges to power grabs, the Inter-American agreement calls for governments to implement the UN's agenda, collaborate on indoctrinating children, crack down on legal tax avoidance, share information on citizens with each other, and much more.

The controversial summit and the final agreement to deepen integration across the Western hemisphere take on an even more ominous tone when confronting the grim reality facing much of Latin America today. As this magazine has documented extensively, most Latin American governments today are controlled in whole or in part by a dangerous Marxist network known as the Foro de São Paulo. While the phenomenon is often described by establishment analysts as the “Pink Tide,” a term along the lines of “Red Tsunami” might be more appropriate and accurate. The U.S. government knows all about it, though it typically says little in public.

The network, dubbed the São Paulo Forum in English, was founded by mass murdering Communist dictator Fidel Castro of Cuba, the Communist Sandinistas, Marxist narco-terror groups such as the FARC in Colombia, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva. The purpose, according to its own documents, is to restore in Latin America what was ostensibly lost in Eastern Europe: ruthless communist tyranny.

The network has suffered some major blows in recent years. FSP co-founder Lula is now in jail, for example, and FSP parties have lost control in key nations. But the network has also made important progress — often with help from Barack Obama — even in previously reliable anti-communist nations such as Colombia.

The “Lima Commitment” was no doubt pleasing to the totalitarian-minded network in Latin America, and to its backers in Beijing, Moscow, and beyond. For instance, right at the outset, the outcome document decries corruption, in part, because it has a "negative impact" on the “sustainable development of the peoples of our Hemisphere.” Sustainable development is basically code language for globalism, government control, and more. As if to drive the point home and ensure that there is no misunderstanding, the “commitment” goes on to “reaffirm” the radical so-called UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as “our firm support for its implementation.”

To understand the significance of that language, it is important to understand what the UN deal actually says and does. The UN Agenda 2030, or the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the scheme is often called, is essentially a globalist plan for planetary totalitarianism — a freakish hybrid of globalism, socialism, fascism, and technocracy, all directed by the UN dictators club and the establishment behind it.

Among other concerns, the UN scheme calls in Goal 10 for national and international re-distribution of wealth. Reading like Marx's Communist Manifesto, the UN plot demands government control over production and consumption. In Goal 4, the scheme also demands indoctrination of all children around the world into the UN-backed ideology of “sustainable development.” The purpose: Making them into “agents of change,” as the UN agenda puts it.

By the UN's own admission, the Agenda 2030 is a “masterplan for humanity” that must “leave no one behind.” The scheme is so totalitarian that virtually every communist and Islamist dictator on earth celebrated and endorsed it, including the world's most vicious mass murderers and genocidal tyrants. The Communist Chinese regime, which has murdered more people than any other in human history, even boasted that it played a “crucial role” in developing the scheme. Then-UN boss Ban Ki Moon referred to it as the “Declaration of Interdependence,” an obvious swipe at the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

No justification for endorsing the radical UN agenda was offered in the Lima Commitment. But reading it, the Americas agreement aligned with the UN's global scheme on multiple key points.

On education, for instance, the governments agreed to work on a “hemispheric initiative to coordinate the efforts of competent regional and international organizations in the framework on the Inter-American Education Agenda focusing on civic education led by the Organization of American States (OAS), through the Inter-American Committee on Education (CIE), with the support of the Joint Summit Working Group (JSWG).” That language may sound confusing — and that is almost certainly deliberately — but the authors knew exactly what was intended.

In short, self-styled “hemispheric” authorities, along the lines of the EU and the African Union, intend to gradually harmonize education systems across the Americas — and the planet. In fact, in the Lima document, signatories agreed to work on “strengthening democratic and civic values from early childhood and throughout life, by implementing teaching and learning programs at all levels of education, as well as ongoing education programs.” Why international organizations are needed to educate children — rather than national or local governments, or even churches and voluntary associations — was never explained.

To facilitate the indoctrination of all children from “early childhood,” the Lima Commitment, like the UN Agenda 2030, demands what it euphemistically refers to as “gender equality.” As the UN's own documents make clear, “gender equality” is really a code phrase for prodding mothers into the workforce against their will, breaking down traditional morality and sexual mores, promoting abortion and contraception, undermining “patriarchy,” reducing the number of children per woman to control population, social engineering of families and human behavior, and much more.

The Lima agreement suggests the OAS is fully on board with that. Indeed, governments promised in the document to promote “gender equity and equality and women’s empowerment as a cross-cutting goal of our anti-corruption policies, through a task force on women’s leadership and empowerment that will actively promote cooperation among inter-American institutions and synergies with other international agencies.”

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's “liberal” daughter, was on hand at the summit to announce that the U.S. government would be pouring $150 million into supporting “women entrepreneurs” across Latin America. It was not immediately clear what part of the U.S. Constitution the administration believes would justify such spending, or why tax money should be spent on businesses.

Throughout the document, there are numerous demands for governments to create laws and policies in accordance with UN and “Inter-American” agreements. There are also myriad calls for more “cooperation” among governments in the Western hemisphere — something that is especially problematic when one realizes that most Latin American governments are controlled today by the Marxist FSP and its member parties. Indeed, many of the governments at the summit are actually close allies of the murderous FSP regimes ruling Cuba and Venezuela, which were routinely criticized by U.S. delegates and others throughout the confab.

The controversial Lima document also called for stepped up enforcement of globalist decrees formulated at UN and OAS summits. For instance, in the pseudo-treaty signed in Lima, which will not be presented to the U.S. Senate for ratification despite purporting to obligate U.S. government to all manner of unconstitutional and unwise policies, signatories recognized the supposed “importance” of having the “Summits Secretariat” follow up on, and implement, “the mandates and initiatives stemming from the VIII Summit of the Americas and prior Summits." [Emphasis added.]

There is plenty of blatant statism contained within the document, too. For example, signatories pledged to “combat tax avoidance,” which was suspiciously sandwiched between “tax evasion” and “money laundering.” Tax evasion and money laundering, of course, are serious crimes. By contrast, despite the jihad against “tax avoidance” by money-hungry governments and the UN in recent years, avoiding paying taxes that are not required by law is not only legal, it is desirable and essential to a free and prosperous economy. Virtually every taxpayer on the planet seeks to avoid paying more than is required by law, including probably every government functionary who signed the Lima Commitment — and certainly President Trump, who boasted of his prowess on this front.

Of course, the whole Lima scheme was not all bad — at least on the surface — because the document's authors needed window dressing to conceal the real agenda. Among other seemingly positive planks, the document calls on governments to “reduce bureaucracy and simplify administrative processes at all levels of government in order to prevent corruption.” Practically nobody except overpaid bureaucrats getting bribes would have a problem with that. And yet, nobody expects a single government to follow through on that particular pledge, while globalists will work overtime to ensure the many globalist planks in the Lima scheme are implemented to the fullest extent possible.

Citing Syria and other “developments,” President Trump became the first U.S. president not to attend the Summit of the Americas. It was widely viewed as a snub that would make “progress” on globalism more difficult. Unfortunately for those who supported the agenda he articulated on the campaign trail, however, the president sent Vice President Mike Pence (shown above). His record includes open support for the globalist “free trade” regimes such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that serve as the foundation for the regionalization and ultimately globalization of power away from nation states.

The progressive regionalization process, outlined by key globalists ranging from Henry Kissinger to Zbigniew Brzezinski, involves imposing regional regimes over the various nations of the world, such as the EU, Vladimir Putin's Eurasian Union, the Union of South American States (UNASUR or UNASUL), and more. Eventually, these regional governments — some of which now have their own “parliaments,” currencies, militaries, and more — are expected to culminate in what globalists often refer to as the “New World Order.”

Top globalists in both major parties have laid it all out in plain English. “The contemporary quest for world order will require a coherent strategy to establish a concept of order within the various regions and to relate these regional orders to one another,” former U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger, a “friend” of Putin and frequent proponent of what he calls a “New World Order,” explained in his 2014 book World Order.

At the Summit of the Americas, Pence spent much of his time defending Trump's controversial decision to bomb Syria without congressional or constitutional authority — a decision that alienated much of his base and many of his most prominent, influential supporters. “The United States assesses that the Syrian regime was responsible for this attack,” Pence argued. He also implied that Russian authorities, who said the reported chemical attack in Syria was either a false flag or a staged event, were lying about it. “But the horrific pictures of dead children, the videos of suffering people prove what happened,” Pence said, without elaborating on the Kremlin's statements or the evidence supposedly proving that the Syrian dictator was responsible.

Speaking of the OAS and its summit, Pence was as enthusiastic as can be. “Twenty-four years ago, the nations [governments] of the Western Hemisphere came together in Miami, Florida, to chart a new era for ourselves and our posterity,” he declared. “At that first Summit of the Americas, we issued a Declaration of Principles, in which this body agreed to work together as never before to advance the prosperity and democratic values, as well as institutions and security in our hemisphere.”

He spoke of the “hemisphere” almost as if it were a nation to be loved, and of “democracy” as if America's founders had not written into the Constitution that every state was guaranteed a republican form of government. “Ours was always meant to be a hemisphere of freedom,” he declared, celebrating the dubious OAS charter as if it were a constitution for a great nation of liberty. “In the long annals of our shared history, names like [South American revolutionary Simon] Bolívar, San Martín, and Martí stand shoulder to shoulder with Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln as champions of freedom and great defenders of the freedom.”

The vice president also did not shy away from endorsing the globalist document signed at the summit. “I commend this body’s agreement on the Lima Commitment earlier today,” he said after repeatedly emphasizing that he was speaking for Trump.

Making matters worse for patriots, Pence touted NAFTA, a “free trade” scheme that subverts U.S. sovereignty and was described by Trump as potentially the “worst” deal ever signed anywhere. “As we speak, I’m pleased to report the United States is working very closely with Canada and Mexico to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement,” Pence said. “We believe we are fairly close to a deal, and we’re going to be working earnestly to make that a reality for all of our nations.”

As this magazine documented last year, key globalists in the Trump administration are actually working to expand and further empower the sovereignty-shredding institutions and schemes created by NAFTA. Pence, who supported NAFTA and the TPP before being nominated by Trump, did not give any indications about the sort of “modernization” that is underway. But if it is anything like the changes sought by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), it will make NAFTA even more dangerous to freedom and self-government.

During the Summit, the establishment's propaganda organs continued promoting the demonstrably false narrative that Trump's actions — or lack thereof — were somehow aiding and abetting the rise of the Communist Chinese regime. In this case, Trump was accused of failing to take the opportunity to go to the summit, where he supposedly could have worked to restrain China. In reality, the regime in Beijing is only as powerful as it is thanks to the deliberate actions of the very globalist establishment making that bogus argument.

The Trump administration has already applied to host the next Summit of the Americas in the United States. When considering the attacks on Syria, the publicly touted effort to have the U.S. government rejoin TPP, the “modernization” of NAFTA, the appointment of globalists and neocons such as CFR member John Bolton to key positions, and Pence's full-throated endorsement of the Lima Commitment, it seems that Trump's “America First” agenda that so endeared him to voters is in danger of being put aside. Americans must redouble their efforts to preserve freedom and self-government, or risk losing both.

Photo of Vice President Pence at the Summit of the Americas: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but grew up in Latin America.

