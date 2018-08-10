Castro-loving Socialist to Lead UN “Human Rights” Bureaucracy

Get ready for more globalist “human-rights” propaganda aimed at undermining America, liberty, free markets, and real God-given human rights, courtesy of the dictator-dominated United Nations. The discredited UN “human rights” bureaucracy, infamous for praising dictators and attacking free nations, is under fire worldwide again after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a proud Socialist leader, selected a fellow radical Socialist and close ally of mass-murdering communist regimes to serve as UN “High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

The incoming UN “human rights” boss, Chilean Socialist Party bigwig and close Castro ally Michelle Bachelet (shown), will replace a scandal-plagued Islamic prince most infamous for protecting UN child rapists and persecuting the whistleblowers who tried to protect children. Globalists and communists worldwide celebrated the controversial decision. But for true human-rights activists, many of whom have been victimized by Bachelet's dictator friends, the selection was another warning sign about the dangers of the out-of-control UN dictators club.

This summer, the Trump administration announced that the U.S. government would withdraw from the dictator-dominated UN “Human Rights” Council, a body so discredited that even globalist liberals cannot help but ridicule it. However, the UN “human rights” machine includes multiple components. And unfortunately for Americans and others who value true human rights — as in, those endowed on individuals by their Creator and enshrined in the U.S. Constitution — the UN intends to continue using its perverse understanding of “human rights” as a battering ram against freedom and self-government.

The new figurehead for the effort will be perfect for the job. On paper, at least, she appears “highly qualified,” as establishment voices have put it. She served as the president of Chile between 2006 and 2010, followed by leading a pro-abortion UN agency known as “UN Women,” before once against becoming president of Chile from 2014 to 2018. But behind the glittering UN press releases and the establishment propaganda pieces parroting the global body's talking points is a dark past that represents an ominous warning sign about to liberty-loving people everywhere.

Among the myriad scandals still haunting Bachelet was her defection to one of the most notorious communist slave states in human history, the barbaric and brutal dictatorship that enslaved East Germany. While millions of victims were trying desperately to flee from East Germany, forcing the regime to build the so-called “anti-fascist" wall to keep its slaves trapped, Bachelet found refuge there after her Parliament urged the military to intervene and remove her homeland's would-be dictator. While supposedly fleeing torture in Chile, she ran to a regime that operated one of the most ruthless and repressive secret police agencies in human history infamous for, among other crimes, brutal torture of dissidents.

Back in Chile, her Socialist Party was openly allied with the Communist Party. Indeed, her political party, once led by fervent Castro ally and wannabe Communist dictator Salvador Allende, who planned to impose Cuban-style tyranny on Chile, is part of the Socialist International, the largest and most influential global alliance of socialist and Marxist political forces in the world. Some of the political parties involved in the Socialist International have the blood of millions of innocent people on their hands. The SI has also called for world socialist government — openly.

Of course, the former leader of the Socialist International, which openly joins forces even with political parties that are tied to the promotion of genocide, is Antonio Guterres, the UN boss who selected her to be the next UN “human rights” czarina. Guterres led the alliance between 1999 to 2005, of the Socialist International. “The ultimate objective of the parties of the Socialist International is nothing less than world government,” the parties announced decades ago at their convention in Oslo, Norway. Guterres, Bachelet, and other SI members and leaders have been dutifully working to bring that about ever since, in cooperation with multiple mass-murdering dictatorships.

Perhaps even more troubling than her party's involvement in the Socialist International is its membership in a dangerous Latin American network of communists and terrorists known as the Foro de Sao Paulo, or the Sao Paulo Forum in English. The network was founded by mass-murdering dictator Castro, the mass-murdering Sandinistas enslaving Nicaragua, the mass-murdering Maxist narco-terrorist group FARC that has murdered and tortured countless Colombians, and disgraced former Brazilian President Luis Inacio “Lula” da Silva of the “Workers Party.”

Among the FSP's goals, according to its own documents and minutes, is rebuilding in Latin America what was lost in Eastern Europe — namely, communist slavery. While many of the networks key operatives are now dead or in jail, the alliance retains enormous power across Latin America, bolstered by drug money from criminal networks and oil money stolen from the people of Latin America. Among the regimes controlled by FSP are those ruling Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Bolivia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and, until the end of Bachelet's term, Chile. The U.S. government knows all about it, too.

Even establishment-minded critics expressed serious concerns about Bachelet's record of cozying up to brutal dictators. “There's no question that the former Chilean president is a highly educated and intelligent politician, who also brings important negotiating skills,” said UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, pointing to characteristics that have also been present in many of the world's most brutal dictators. “But she has a controversial record when it comes to her support for the human rights abusing governments who rule Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and we need to know how she plans to address these urgent situations before her nomination is voted upon.”

Among other concerns, Neuer pointed out that earlier this year, Bachelet visited Cuba's military dictator Raul Castro in Cuba on one of her last official trips, drawing criticism even from her own party. While in Cuba, she met only with the regime, and ignored the political prisoners languishing in the regime's horrifying dungeons. Instead, she showered praises on the mass-murdering dictator who enslaved the island and slaughtered countless victims, calling the late Fidel Castro “a leader for dignity and social justice in Cuba and Latin America.” She also praised Castro's late murderous ally, Hugo Chavez, celebrating “his most profound love for his people and the challenges of our region to eradicate poverty and generate a better life for everyone and his profound love for Latin America.”

Cuba's dissidents expressed outrage about Bachelet's fondness for their murderous oppressor. “Her closeness to Havana is marked by an ideological nostalgia that clouds her view and her ability to recognize the lack of rights that mark the lives of Cubans,” explained Yoani Sanchez, a prominent Cuban advocate of freedom. “In each of her two terms, Bachelet avoided showing sympathy for the cause of Cuban dissidents and has declined any contact with the countless activists from the island who have visited her country in recent years. From her mouth, there has never been any condemnation of the political repression systematically carried out by Raúl Castro, even when the victims are women.”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, in diplomatic fashion, highlighted some of those concerns in responding to Bachelet's nomination. Among other points, she noted that the U.S. government withdrew from UN “Human Rights” Council over its “consistent failure to address extreme human rights abuses in the Western Hemisphere, in Venezuela and Cuba in particular.” Bachelet has been a close ally of both of those regimes, even praising them as paragons of virtue. As such, Hailey urged Bachelet “to avoid the failures of the past.”

Unsurprisingly, though, far-left globalists in the United States celebrated the selection. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Suzanne Nossel, for example, a member of the globalist-minded Council on Foreign Relations whose members helped bring mass-murdering communists such as Fidel Castro to power, could barely contain her glee about Bachelet's appointment. Writing in the globalist-controlled Foreign Policy, Nossel ignored all the scandal and evil surrounding Bachelet and disgraced outgoing UN “rights” boss Zeid Hussein and acted like the problem was with President Trump.

Also celebrating the nomination of the communist dictator-loving Bachelet were both of Obama's UN ambassadors, Susan Rice and Samantha Power. Of course, considering the fact that their former boss launched his political career in the home of a Castro-backed communist terrorist (Bill Ayers) whose terror group planned to exterminate millions of Americans, the seemingly bizarre support for the socialist by Obama's minions makes sense. Ayers and his terror group bombed the Pentagon, the State Department, Capitol Hill, and multiple police departments with help from the mass-murdering regime in Havana.

Considering the makeup of the UN General Assembly, Bachelet is expected to be easily confirmed to the post. However, this presents another opportunity for liberty-loving peoples around the world to expose the UN for what it is: A socialist-run dictators club that uses phony “human rights” to undermine real God-given rights. For Americans who are sick of it all, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193) would see the U.S. government withdraw from the UN, and the dictator club's headquarters evicted from U.S. soil. Then socialists like Guterres, Castro, and Bachelet could pat each other on the back all day without costing U.S. taxpayers billions or posing a threat to the liberties and independence of the American people.

Photo of Michelle Bachelet: United Nations

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is based in Europe but has lived all over the world. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

