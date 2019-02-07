Thursday, 07 February 2019

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaidó another Socialist?

As the brutal and repressive Marxist-Leninist regime of Nicolás Maduro implodes, Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó offers his country the “alternative” of a milder version of socialism. TNA contributor Alex Newman breaks the news that Guaidó is a member of the political party Voluntad Popular (Spanish for Popular Will), which is a member of the Socialist International – the largest network of socialist and communist parties around the world.

