Monday, 29 July 2019

Latin America’s Orchestrated Ideology Shift

Written by 

In this episode, host Alex Newman presents how Fidel Castro came to power and who the major players were. Since Castro’s rise, with the help of cheerleader The New York Times, and several CFR members in the U.S. government, widespread conversion to socialism and communism has now runn rampant throughout Latin America.

U.S. Globalists Put Castro in Power and Kept Him There

Exposure of Radical CFR Latin America Boss Offers Broad Insight

Resurgent Communism in Latin America

